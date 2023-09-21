Romeoville murder suspect believed to be dead in Oklahoma
Romeoville police identified two persons of interest Wednesday in the murders of a family. The main suspect is believed to have died after a police chase and shooting.
Romeoville police identified two persons of interest Wednesday in the murders of a family. The main suspect is believed to have died after a police chase and shooting.
The Fed kept rates steady on Wednesday but suggested a less friendly outlook for investors betting on the central bank starting to back off its efforts to bring inflation down.
The reality star has her first recurring scripted role in 'American Horror Story,' and here's what critics are saying.
Phil Sellers is still Rutgers’ leading scorer and leading rebounder after a dominant run in the 1970s.
Colby Covington is officially getting another title shot.
Rob Mercer raised more than $30,000 after telling the poker community he had stage 4 terminal colon cancer. On Wednesday, he said the diagnosis was a lie.
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
Experts explain how high-profile sexual assault stories can impact survivors.
This second-year medical student is sharing her ultimate study hack that helps her maintain productivity. The post Medical student gives ‘unconventional’ tip for maintaining focus while studying as a ‘chronically online’ person appeared first on In The Know.
Stocks were mixed Wednesday as Wall Street digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady as expected.
The fallout for Brand has been swift, as the London police investigate him, his tour has been suspended and much of his content has been blocked or removed.
The majority of EA's Criterion Games studio will now focus on Battlefield. A "core group" will continue to work on Need for Speed.
Here's how the Fed's pause on raising interest rates would affect savings products, various types of loans and credit cards.
President Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky both warned that letting Russia win in Ukraine would embolden other despots. But key figures, including China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, weren’t in the audience.
The popular Password manager tool, 1Password, is rolling out support for passkeys. It will be available on desktop browsers, as well as on iOS 17 devices.
A plurality of Americans think Biden should not be impeached (42%) or removed from office (45%).
The Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to secure the release of five Americans held captive in Iran. Was it worth the hefty price tag?
Get it on Amazon.
Lawyer Lin Wood will testify in the Georgia case against Donald Trump. Three “fake electors” there seek to have their cases moved to federal court, and the judge handling the indictment says Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell can interview members of the grand jury that voted to indict them.
All MGM Resorts hotels and casinos are back up and running as normal, nine days after a cyberattack shut down systems across the company, the company said in an X post on Wednesday.
Donald Trump Jr.'s account on X (formerly Twitter) was hacked on Wednesday morning. The account published a post that falsely claimed that his father, former president Donald Trump, had passed away. "I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away," the post read.