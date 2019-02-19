Rome's Ciampino airport partially re-opens after fire alert

Passengers who were evacuated due to a fire at Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy, February 19, 2019 gather outside the teminal building. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) - Rome's Ciampino airport, used by budget airline Ryanair, partially reopened on Tuesday following a fire alert in the terminal, the company managing the site said.

The airport was closed as a precaution after smoke was seen coming from a basement area, a spokeswoman for Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) said.

A firecrew put out "the beginnings of a fire," ADR said, adding that the arrivals hall was now operating normally. The departures area was still closed and it was not immediately clear when normal service would be restored.

