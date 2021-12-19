Rome's Cinecittà Studios hope for new golden age of cinema
Once the stomping ground of Italy's greatest directors and actors, from Federico Fellini to Sophia Loren, Rome's renowned Cinecitta film studios are planning a much-needed makeover for a new era. Dubbed the 'Hollywood on the Tiber', Cinecitta was at the heart of the golden age of Italian cinema and now hopes to regain some of its former lustre thanks to European Union post-pandemic funding.