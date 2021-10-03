Rome's iconic 'Iron Bridge' hit by fire
A large fire broke out on Rome's iconic 'Iron Bridge' on Saturday (October 2) night, causing the collapse of a housing for power cables.
Lin Wood, one of the lawyers who filed several lawsuits alleging massive election fraud following the 2020 election, claimed Friday there were "no plane fragments found" at the target sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Beyhan Mutlu spent hours searching woodland with volunteers before he eventually realized they were looking for him, reports say.
Authorities say 15-year-old Kaydee Hyatt and 13-year-old Saidee Hyatt have been found.
A man who sexually tortured his girlfriend after she purportedly stole some items belonging to him was jailed for 13 years, seven months and 92 days on Monday (4 October).
The New York doctor was accused of branding "at least 17 women" with initials of cult leaders by using a cauterizing machine.
Lars Vilks and his two police chaperones died after a truck smashed into their car in the southern Swedish town of Markaryd on Sunday.
The unidentified woman's body was discovered in a ditch near Seneca, Illinois in 1976.
"Preliminary investigation determined that an unidentified individual threw gray paint on the face and base of the statue," the NYPD said.
A local businessman was robbed and killed outside his east Little Havana business Friday evening.
Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.
"For the outcome to be what we always wanted is fantastic," Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said during a press conference
As more migrants in Mexico are kidnapped, cartels and criminal groups are making more money extorting relatives in the U.S. and Latin America for ransom fees.
Sirhan Sirhan eligible for parole because of quirk in law. While I believe in second chances, Calif. governor must maintain justice for heinous crime.
Judge Joseph D. Russo died unexpectedly Saturday night, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He was 59 years old.
Terresha Lucas, 30, described herself as a 6-foot white man and sent notes to Black families discussing killing children and hanging people, according to local police.
Police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”
The death of an Illinois State Police trooper who was found in his cruiser with a gunshot wound on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide.
Jewish youth on a sailboat in Salonika harbor, 1929, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, courtesy of Gabriel AlbocherI learned a lesson when conducting research for my book, “Family Papers: a Sephardic Journey Through the Twentieth Century.” I had discovered the story of a young Jewish man forgotten to history until now, a story that taught me that neither cultural affiliation nor family history is a reliable predictor of future behavior. In short, identity is not destiny, and all of us can
The fiery crash sent a huge column of thick black smoke into the sky. It could be seen for miles around.
A suspect was taken into custody after being accused of punching a restaurant manager in Madison, Wisconsin, over a mask-mandate dispute.