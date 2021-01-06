Romney blames Trump for Georgia defeat: ‘He has disgraced the office of presidency’

(Independent)

Republican senator Mitt Romney attacked Donald Trump on Wednesday, as Americans and the Republican party awoke to what appeared to be twin-Democrat victories in Georgia’s senatorial runoff races.

Mr Romney, who has criticised the US president in the past, said Mr Trump had “disgraced” the presidency and that it was no surprise Republican voters were turned away by allegations that the 2020 presidential race was “rigged”.

"It turns out that telling the voters that the election is rigged is not a great way to turn out your voters,” Mr Romney was reported as saying, landing blame on the outgoing president.

“President Trump has disrespected the American voters, has dishonoured the election system and has disgraced the office of the presidency,” the Republican continued, promising to vote to confirm Joe Biden as president-elect in a joint of session on Congress on Wednesday.

"I'm confident we'll proceed as the Constitution demands and tell our supporters the truth, whether or not they want to hear it".