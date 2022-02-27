Romney calls Putin 'a small, feral-eyed man'

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Jan. 11, 2022.





Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "a small, feral-eyed man" amid the Russian full scale military invasion of Ukraine.

"We're seeing a small, feral-eyed man who was trying to shape the world in the image where, once again, Russia would be an empire, and that's not going to happen," Romney said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"The people of the world see him and see Russia for what it is and they say, 'no, we will fight for freedom,'" the senator added.

"The world recognizes the difference between good and evil here, and this I think, is going to reset his calculation of what he would do," Romney also said.

Romney's remarks come as Putin has launched an invasion of Ukraine that has been condemned by leaders in the U.S. and around the world.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his country would hold peace talks along the border of Ukraine and Belarus.