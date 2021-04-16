Romney, Cheney, and other Trump critics spend 'tens of thousands' on security after Capitol riot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lawmakers who have criticized former President Donald Trump have reportedly had to spend a significant amount of cash on security following the deadly Capitol riot.

A report from Punchbowl News on Friday described how members of Congress "are spending tens of thousands of their campaign dollars on security to protect themselves and their families" in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, during which supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of President Biden's election win.

This phenomenon has reportedly been "most acute" among Republicans who voted to impeach and convict Trump earlier this year. For example, first-quarter Federal Election Commission reports showed that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) spent $43,633 on security, while Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) spent almost $70,000 and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) spent $50,400, according to Punchbowl. These lawmakers all drew Trump's ire after they voted to impeach him on charges of inciting the Capitol riot, and Romney was also the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial.

Some prominent Democrats are also spending similar sums on their private security, according to the report, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-N.Y.) security costs reportedly totaling $45,000 in the first quarter. In the wake of the Jan. 6. attack, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in February unveiled new security measures for lawmakers traveling to and from the nation's capitol, Axios notes, and according to Punchbowl, she's also preparing a spending bill that would add more officers to the Capitol Police and provide certain lawmakers with security in their districts.

"Several lawmakers privately told us that they got a flood of death threats after opposing Trump," Punchbowl also writes, adding that "threat levels against lawmakers have soared."

More stories from theweek.com
5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure plan
How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation
Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'

Recommended Stories

  • James O’Keefe: Twitter suspends right-wing activist over secretly filmed CNN videos

    CNN technical director caught making comments on hidden camera during fake dates

  • Trump ramped up attacks on me to distract my father, Hunter Biden says

    President’s son tells podcast attacks designed to be a distraction, ‘whether it ended up in some horrible death or whatever’Review: Hunter Biden as prodigal son and Trumpists’ target Hunter Biden with his father in March. He discussed his struggles with addiction and attempts to find dirt to use against his father which resulted in Trump’s first impeachment. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters Donald Trump, his family and supporters hoped their attacks on Hunter Biden would distract Joe Biden rather than convince people not to vote for him, the president’s son said in an interview on Friday, “whether it ended up in some horrible death, or whatever was their intention”. Hunter Biden is the author of the memoir Beautiful Things. He was speaking to the New Abnormal, a Daily Beast podcast. He discussed his struggles with addiction and attempts to find dirt to use against his father which resulted in Donald Trump’s first impeachment. Host Molly Jong-Fast asked: “Do you think they did it because they wanted you to kill yourself?” Biden said: “There literally is nothing more important to my dad than his family, and if they could, whether it ended up in some horrible death or whatever was their intention, I think they thought they would be able to distract my dad enough that he wouldn’t be able to focus on the campaign. And they had the exact opposite effect.” Jong-Fast also asked Biden about his dealings with energy companies in Ukraine and China, the subject of Trump’s attacks. “Vadim Pozharskyi, the Burisma executive, thanked you in an email ‘for giving me the opportunity to meet your father and spend some time with him’. Did you in fact introduce the two, did they meet, and what was the purpose of the meeting?” “No,” Biden said. “100% not … [neither] my father or myself did anything that is wrong, that is unethical. As I said in so many times, I made a huge mistake in my calculation about how far they would go to smear my dad, by using me.” Jong-Fast asked: “In spring of 2017 you sent an email titled ‘expectations’, which involve China’s largest private energy company, and it discussed details of remuneration packages. And there was a line in the email that said ‘interesting for me and my family’ and then your pay was set at ‘850’. Do you remember this?” “I literally don’t know what you’re even referring to,” Biden said. “Is it from me?” “This email is sent by you,” said Jesse Cannon, Jong-Fast’s producer and co-host. “And it does refer to these things though.” “I don’t have it in front of me,” Biden said, “but I do know this. It’s that my dad was never involved in any of my business, period, 100% … But you know there’s an intelligence report from, from all of our intelligence agencies that has come to the conclusion that this was a Russian operation from the get-go.” US intelligence agencies have said Russia sought to stoke the Hunter Biden affair and hurt his father in the 2020 election. Biden’s book deals with his addiction to crack and alcohol and events including the death of his brother Beau Biden in 2015. It has not detonated problems for his father as many feared or expected. Jong-Fast told the Guardian she “knew the relapse story was something a lot of sober readers could relate to”. Returning to Trump’s failure to derail his father, Biden said: “Right around when I started to get sober and clean, I guess it was only then did I realize the level of their obsession, because I took long enough to look up from whatever drink or drug I was pursuing at the moment, and it seemed like every word out of the president’s mouth was some kind of demeaning or just horrible insult towards me. “I didn’t think that it could possibly grow and they just kept digging that hole, which was a dry hole, in my opinion, politically.” In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-8255 and online chat is also available. You can also text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis text line counselor. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org

  • Who's going to Prince Philip's funeral? What to expect from the royal family

    The funeral of Prince Philip will combine tradition, pandemic restraints, transcendent rites, and the "no fuss" personality of the man himself.

  • Biden to welcome Japanese Prime Minister Suga to White House for talks on China, climate change, Olympics

    The summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be Joe Biden's first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since becoming president.

  • Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, and other GOP lawmakers who criticized Trump or voted to impeach him have spent tens of thousands of dollars on private security

    A spike in threats after the January 6 insurrection led to soaring security costs for lawmakers, per a Punchbowl News analysis of campaign finance records.

  • Liz Cheney gives blunt response to question about supporting Trump in 2024

    Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) once again laid bare her feelings toward former President Donald Trump when she appeared on Your World With Neil Cavuto on Wednesday. Since January 6, Cheney has been vocal about the role she believes Trump played in causing the violent insurrection that day. In fact, she was part of a small contingent of Republicans to vote in favor of Trump’s second impeachment because of the events of January 6. On Wednesday, she once again left no doubt where she stands. “I’ve been very clear about my views of what happened on January 6, about my views of the president’s culpability,” Cheney said. “I obviously voted to impeach him. I think that it was the gravest violation of an oath of office by any president in American history, and I’m gonna continue to make sure people understand that.” Given how outspoken Cheney has been against Trump over the last few months, it was surprising how shocked Cavuto appeared to be when she bluntly rejected the possibility of supporting Trump if he were to be the GOP nominee for president in 2024. “If Donald Trump were the 2024 nominee, would you support him?” Cavuto asked. “I would not,” Cheney replied without hesitation. Cavuto appeared stunned before responding with a slow, “Okay.”

  • Citigroup profit jumps, plans Asia and EMEA exits as Fraser makes her mark

    Citigroup Inc trounced first-quarter profit expectations, thanks to a rebound in the broader economy and a jump in investment banking activity, and said it will exit some overseas businesses as new chief executive Jane Fraser starts to make her mark on the country's third-largest lender. Citigroup's share price was broadly flat in afternoon trading. "Our first impression is the incoming CEO Jane Fraser is striking the right cord on messaging a sense of urgency to undertake strategic changes that enhance the profitability profile," UBS analyst Saul Martinez wrote in a note.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • Oath Keeper enters first guilty plea in Capitol attack inquiry, agrees to help government

    Oath Keeper life member and metal guitarist Jon Schaffer was one of 13 affiliates of the anti-government extremist group charged in the Capitol riot.

  • Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters

    Elected leaders in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright want officers to scale back their tactics amid nightly protests, leaving some law enforcement called in to assist asking whether the city still wants their help. Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered outside the heavily guarded Brooklyn Center police station every night since former Officer Kim Potter, who is white, shot the 20-year-old Black motorist during a traffic stop on Sunday. Protesters have shouted profanities and at times shaken a security fence police erected outside the building and lobbed water bottles at officers.

  • Trump endorses Wyoming GOP chair citing Liz Cheney censure

    Former President Trump endorsed Wyoming GOP chairman Frank Eathorne's bid for reelection in a statement Thursday, pointing to Eathorne's role in censuring Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Why it matters: Cheney, the 3rd ranking Republican in the House, has been a fierce critic of Trump and was one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection" following the events of Jan. 6. Trump has said he wants to "get rid" of Republicans who backed impeachment. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Perhaps, most importantly, Frank has Censured the incompetent Liz Cheney, who couldn’t care less about our brave soldiers overseas, and who is willing to fight ridiculous, endless wars instead of preparing for the Big Time enemies that may someday soon face our Country.""Frank Eathorne continues to fight for our America First Policies as GOP Chairman of the Great State of Wyoming. He is highly respected by everyone, fighting for your Second Amendment and continually growing the Republican Party."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kings pull Quick after brutal Pacioretty goal; Golden Knights cruise to win

    A glaring example of a tough few years for Quick.

  • Biden orders flags to be flown at half-mast for 5th time in 8 weeks

    President Biden ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff for the fifth time in eight weeks on Friday, after a mass shooting overnight at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis left eight dead.Why it matters: Biden's first months in office have been plagued by mass shootings. The president signed executive actions on gun access in the wake of shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, but has been pushing for Congress to pass gun reform with no success.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act ... Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation," Biden said in a statement.The president reiterated his calls for Congress to "hear the call of the American people – including the vast majority of gun owners – to enact commonsense gun violence prevention legislation, like universal background checks and a ban of weapons of war and high-capacity magazines." Screenshot via CNNThe state of play: The Indianapolis shooter is said to have taken his own life at the scene and his motivations are still unknown, according to the FBI.An additional four people are reported to have been hospitalized and two were treated at the scene. FedEx CEO Frederick Smith said in a statement Friday: "Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mitch McConnell wants his conference to say nice things about these 2 Democrats

    Keep Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema close and publicly praise them, Mitch McConnell explained, because they could “save this institution.”

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    Stephen Curry scored 33 points — topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game — and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. “He’s been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Federal prosecution gives 'most comprehensive presentation' so far showing that some Capitol rioters stashed firearms

    During a Wednesday hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told a judge that surveillance footage recorded on Jan. 7 at the Comfort Inn Ballston in Arlington, Virginia, shows an alleged member of the Oath Keepers carrying what appeared to be rifle cases, BuzzFeed News reports. While the footage is not considered conclusive, BuzzFeed writes that Wednesday's presentation was the "most comprehensive" to date when it comes to showing that the extremist group "came prepared for violence" ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and "stashed firearms just outside of Washington, D.C., that they could easily access." The footage does not include any images of actual guns. Before the disclosure of the surveillance video, the government "had shared little evidence other than text messages that referenced" the alleged strategy, BuzzFeed notes. While dozens of rioters have been charged with assaulting police officers during the riot, most of the incidents do not appear to involve advanced planning; the government's case against the Oath Keepers is one of the few that specifically focuses on that notion. The man captured on video was Kenneth Harrelson. His lawyer Nina Ginsburg dismissed the idea that the footage "was proof of anything other than that Harrelson had luggage at the Comfort Inn," BuzzFeed reports. Read more at BuzzFeed News. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigationJimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers mirthfully audit Matt Gaetz's Venmo receipts

  • Matt Gaetz targets CNN in new ad to "fight back" against sexual misconduct claims

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) announced Wednesday a six-figure ad buy for a spot that takes aim at CNN as part of an offensive to hit back at mounting sexual misconduct allegations, Politico first reported.Driving the news: Gaetz is under federal investigation following sex trafficking allegations, and the House Ethics Committee has also opened an inquiry. Announcing the 30-second ad, to run in his Florida Panhandle district, Gaetz called on his Twitter followers to "help us fight back!"Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Friends of Matt Gaetz campaign committee said in the statement to Politico that the ad was designed to highlight a smear campaign against him, which it added was "aimed at taking out a Congressman of the United States."The big picture: Gaetz has strongly denied all allegations against him. Two of his senior aides resigned earlier this month over the claims, but Gaetz declared last Friday that he's not "going anywhere" and vowed he had "not yet begun to fight."Of note: The ad features footage from Project Veritas, a conservative activist group known for using practices considered unethical in journalism, including deceptive editing and spreading disinformation.A man identified as a CNN employee in the ad speaks about the news outlet's coverage of Gaetz.Representatives for Gaetz and CNN did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nordstrom shoppers love this 'comfortable and curve flattering' maxi dress — and it's on sale for less than $50

    "Can’t wait to wear this out! I love Lovepella dresses!"

  • Foods That Will Improve Your Sex Life, According to a Nutritionist

    Sex toys , Marvin Gaye, an episode of Outlander… what gets you going in the bedroom is highly individualized. But did you know that there are certain...

  • Latin American Music Awards: Bad Bunny takes home 5 awards; Carrie Underwood steals the show with David Bisbal

    The Latin American Music Awards, hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes, was a jam-packed night full of unforgettable performances and big wins.