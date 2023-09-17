Romney claims Pence behaved ‘ungodly’ as VP. Hear Pence’s response
2024 GOP candidate Mike Pence responds to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) saying Pence was able to “ascribe God’s will to things that were ungodly” as Trump’s vice president.
2024 GOP candidate Mike Pence responds to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) saying Pence was able to “ascribe God’s will to things that were ungodly” as Trump’s vice president.
The Department of Education is promoting its newest IDR plan called Saving on A Valuable Education, or SAVE plan.
For the second time in two seasons, Cam Akers has fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
At one point during the Bears' loss to Green Bay, Chase Claypool was lightly pushed by a Packers player and fell to the ground like a cartoon.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
When you think about your financial situation holistically, you realize it isn’t characterized just by the assets you hold in your portfolio, but also the industry in which you work.
Just run the cables behind it and paint it to match your wall, if you'd like — it's 40% off right now.
Here's the Week 2 edition of Matt Harmon's fantasy football Binge, Stream or Skip!
A Lodge skillet, a mini waffle maker, a dishwasher magnet that just might save your marriage — these are most useful and popular kitchens you didn't know you needed.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Sophia Bush is also a fan!
Experts overwhelmingly agree that Republicans don’t have the kind of incriminating evidence that triggered previous impeachment inquiries.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared.
Toyota outlined a full-speed-ahead plan focused on developing battery tech that can lead to a range of 500 miles by 2026, and over 900 miles later.
'It's exactly what I needed' wrote one of this shoe horn's 6,000+ five-star fans.
The 47-47 score turned in by Mike Bell left both fighters, as well as the 18,766 fans at T-Mobile Arena, unhappy and sucked a lot of the life out of a very loud and energetic crowd.
The Dodgers joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field by clinching the NL West title with Saturday's extra-innings win against the Mariners.
Grasso and Shevchenko put on an epic battle Saturday for the UFC women’s flyweight title in the main event of Noche UFC.