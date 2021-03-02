  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Romney "doing better" after fall knocked him unconscious

Melissa Quinn
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington — Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, revealed Monday he was hospitalized and received stitches after he took a fall in Boston over the weekend that knocked him unconscious.

Romney told reporters he had a "tough, tough weekend" after he was spotted on Capitol Hill with a black eye when the Senate reconvened Monday. The senator said he was with his grandchildren when the incident occurred.

"I took a fall, knocked me unconscious," he said. "But I'm doing better."

Senator Mitt Romney speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2021. / Credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS
Senator Mitt Romney speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2021. / Credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

Romney said he went to the hospital and received "a lot" of stitches through his eyebrow and lip, though he was unsure how many.

"I went to CPAC, that was a problem," he joked of his injuries.

Romney was referencing the Conservative Political Action Conference, which took place in Florida this weekend. While the senator himself has appeared at the annual gathering in the past to much fanfare, even winning its straw poll in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2012, his criticisms of former President Donald Trump have made him an unpopular figure among the CPAC crowd.

Mr. Trump mentioned Romney by name, as well as the other Republicans who supported his impeachment, during his speech at CPAC on Sunday, calling him a "grandstander."

FBI Director Wray to testify for first time since deadly Capitol riot

Johnson & Johnson begins distributing COVID-19 vaccine as pressure mounts on Senate to pass relief bill

"Rent" original cast members reflect on groundbreaking musical, celebrate its 25th anniversary

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Romney knocked unconscious in fall but 'doing better'

    Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.”

  • Mitt Romney Injured and Knocked Unconscious During Fall: I 'Had a Lot of Stitches'

    "I took a fall, knocked me unconscious, but I'm doing better," the Utah senator told reporters at Capitol Hill on Monday

  • Kayleigh McEnany, Former White House Press Secretary, Joins Fox News

    Kayleigh McEnany, who was White House press secretary under Donald Trump, is joining Fox News. McEnany will be an on-air commentator. Fox News on Tuesday aired McEnany’s first interview since leaving with White House, a sitdown with Harris Faulker. After the first excerpt was shown, Faulkner then welcomed McEnany to “the Fox family. We will […]

  • Thousands of students reported 'missing' from school systems nationwide amid COVID-19 pandemic

    States around the country are reporting a significant decline in the number of students enrolled in public school because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving experts and educators concerned about the trend, and its potential long-term consequences. A notable number of students seem to have simply fallen off the grid, not showing up for online or in-person instruction, their whereabouts unknown by school officials. Given the chaos caused by the pandemic, and the lack of data, it is difficult to truly determine the exact magnitude of the problem, which seems to be disproportionately affecting already vulnerable student populations – among them homeless students, children with disabilities, children of immigrants, children in foster care and children of color.

  • Neera Tanden is out as Biden's pick to lead budget office

    President Biden pulled Neera Tanden's nomination to serve as his budget director. She didn't have enough Senate votes to be confirmed.

  • Dr. Seuss Enterprises to Stop Publishing Six Books Due to Racist Imagery

    Titles include Dr. Seuss' first book, 1937's And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, and 1950's If I Ran the Zoo

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Husband Brad Falchuk a Happy 50th Birthday: ‘I Just Want to Be with You’

    The couple tied the knot in September 2018

  • Tourist found dead in ocean after going missing during Hawaii hike, officials say

    A second hiker is still missing, fire officials said.

  • Hilaria Baldwin Announces Her Surprise 6th Baby's Name & It Does Not Break With Tradition

    There’s a new Baldwin girl! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin surprised fans on Monday when they announced the arrival of their new daughter. And we mean surprised, the couple shared the news through a post on Instagram, which comes just five months after they welcomed their son Eduardo to the family. At the time, we suspected […]

  • Why printer ink is so expensive

    Buying printer ink can sometimes be more expensive than the printer itself. Printer companies operate on an outdated "razor-and-blade" business model in which printer companies make up for the loss from cheap printers by marking up the price of the consumables: ink.

  • This Blood Type Is Protective Against COVID, Study Says

    People with blood type O have a lower chance of being infected with or developing serious illness from COVID-19, a study says. Research published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine looked at more than 225,000 people who had been tested for COVID-19 between Jan. 15 and June 30, 2020. Scientists found that people with blood type O negative had a 2.1% chance of testing positive for coronavirus—the lowest probability among all blood groups. The highest probability was in the blood group B positive, at 4.2%. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. The Blood Type Resulted in "Slightly Lower Risk" of InfectionThe researchers found that people with blood type O had a lower chance of severe COVID illness or death compared to people with other blood types.Additionally, people with Rh-negative blood were found to have a lower probability of both infection and serious COVID-19 illness than people with Rh-positive blood."The O and Rh− blood groups may be associated with a slightly lower risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 illness," the researchers concluded.RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciWhat does this mean?The results are not entirely surprising. Other peer-reviewed studies have come to the same conclusion about COVID. And scientists have previously found that certain blood types have seem to be more protective against certain illnesses than others. For example, people with type O blood tend to become sicker from cholera than people with other blood types.It may be due to antigens, proteins that cover the surface of red blood cells and determine your blood type. When a virus or bacteria enter the body, those antigens trigger the immune system to fight off the invader. Some blood types seem to be more effective sentries than others.Specific to COVID-19, people with type O blood have a lower tendency to form clots overall. One of the most severe—and poorly understood—complications of COVID-19 is that in some people, the virus causes clotting to form throughout the body, which can cause heart attacks, strokes and pulmonary embolisms, some of which can be fatal. For now, these are theories that are undergoing further study. But right now, a few things are clear: People with type O blood are not immune from the coronavirus. No matter what your blood type, you should follow all public health recommendations to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to NormalHow to survive this pandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Dodge Challenger Ute Should Be A Crime

    Enough with ruining modern muscle cars…

  • The Pfizer Vaccine May Be Less Effective If You Have This Common Condition

    The Pfizer vaccine has been heavily praised for its efficacy against the coronavirus—and it may be the only vaccine some people can receive, as it's currently the one vaccine available to 16- and 17-year-olds in the U.S. Moreover, health officials have advised people to get whichever coronavirus vaccine they can. However, there could be some limitations to the shot's protective powers. According to a new study, the Pfizer vaccine may be less effective in people with one common condition. Read on to find out if you fall into this group, and for more vaccine news, The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine may be less effective if you have obesity. Italian researchers observed the Pfizer vaccine response in nearly 250 healthcare workers, and their findings were pre-printed Feb. 26 on medRxiv. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that healthcare workers with a BMI greater than 30 had a lower antibody response after having received the Pfizer vaccine. In fact, these healthcare workers were only able to produce half the amount of antibodies that the healthcare workers with a lower BMI produced seven days after the second dose."The constant state of low-grade inflammation, present in overweight people, can weaken some immune responses, including those launched by T cells, which can directly kill infected cells," the study stated. And for essential guidance on vaccination, Dr. Fauci Just Said Don't Take This Medication With the COVID Vaccine. It may also be less effective you are an older male. If you are an older male with obesity, your antibody response from the Pfizer vaccine may be even lower—as the study found that age, gender, and obesity all played a role in differing antibody response levels. "These findings imply that females, lean and young people have an increased capacity to mount humoral immune responses compared to males, overweight and the older population," the study stated.However, it's important to note that despite differences in antibody levels, none of the participants developed COVID by the seventh day after the second dose either—regardless of their gender, age, or weight. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Obesity is a risk factor for severe COVID. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists obesity and severe obesity as risk factors for severe illness from the coronavirus. According to a the agency, obesity is "linked to impaired immune function," which may triple a person's risk of hospitalization for COVID and increase their likelihood of death from the virus. The CDC also notes that prior research has found that "obesity may be linked to lower vaccine responses" for several other diseases as well, like the flu, hepatitis B, and tetanus. And for vaccine side effects to expect, Doctors Are Warning You to "Be Prepared" for This After Your Second Dose. Researchers say new vaccine options may need to be considered for people with obesity. Aldo Venuti, MD, corresponding study author from the Istituti Fisioterapici Ospitalieri in Rome, wrote in a discussion accompanying the study that "it is mandatory to plan an efficient vaccination program" for those with obesity, since they are at higher risk for severe COVID. This means vaccine plans may need to be altered for those with this underlying condition. "Although further studies are needed, this data may have important implications to the development of vaccination strategies for COVID-19, particularly in obese people. If our data was to be confirmed by larger studies, giving obese people an extra dose of the vaccine or a higher dose could be options to be evaluated in this population," Venuti explained. And for more vaccine reactions to prepare for, If You're Over 65, the CDC Says to Expect This After Your COVID Vaccine.

  • Jennifer Aniston Hosted This Golden Globes Nominee & His Daughters Last Night

    Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston are seriously celebrity friend goals. These two are each hilarious on their own but put them in the same room together or in the same movie, and comedic magic happens. We’ve heard Aniston rave about Bateman before, and we get it — I mean, come on, have you seen Ozark? […]

  • The Full List of 'Today' Show Star Jenna Bush Hager's Book Club Picks

    Add these to your 2021 reading list!From Good Housekeeping

  • Kayleigh McEnany signs on as Fox News contributor

    As widely anticipated, Fox News said Tuesday that it had signed former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a contributor to offer commentary on various network programs. McEnany, former President Donald Trump's final press secretary, didn't speak about her new role during an interview with Fox's Harris Faulkner that aired Tuesday. It was reported in January that McEnany had disclosed to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics while still in office that she would work for Fox after leaving the White House.

  • Biden's Cabinet half-empty after slow start in confirmations

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is taking shape at the slowest pace of any in modern history, with just over a dozen nominees for top posts confirmed more than a month into his tenure. Among Biden’s 23 nominees with Cabinet rank, just 13 have been confirmed by the Senate, or a little over half. On Tuesday, Biden's Cabinet was thrown into further uncertainty when his nominee to lead the White House budget office, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration after her nomination faced opposition from key senators on both sides of the aisle.

  • Why the Packers weren’t the team to sign DL J.J. Watt

    Some thoughts on why the Packers weren't the team to sign coveted free agent J.J. Watt.

  • An obscure law could help Biden roll back Trump-era policies

    The Trump administration rushed through regulations at the end of its term, leaving them vulnerable to legal challenge

  • U.S., EU impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning, jailing

    The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year, in President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin. The sanctions against seven senior Russian officials, among them the head of its FSB security service, and on 14 entities marked a sharp departure from former President Donald Trump's reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin.