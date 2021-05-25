Romney first Republican senator to say he "would support" Jan. 6 commission bill

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters Monday he "would support" a House-passed bill to create a commission to investigate the deadly Capitol riots.

Why it matters: Romney is the first Republican senator to publicly support the bill to set up a bipartisan 9/11-style commission looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

10 Republicans are needed for the bill to pass the Senate.

The big picture: The House passed the bill last week with 35 Republicans voting for the measure, despite opposition from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and GOP leadership.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has promised to hold a vote on the bill soon, but it's unclear whether it will gain enough Republican support to pass.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said told he could not support the measure in its current form.

