Was the coronavirus developed in a lab? And if so, might it have been released intentionally? Or did it simply jump from a bat to a human, another chapter in the long history of the evolution of species? These are the questions virus experts have been investigating since the first appearance of the virus. A World Health Organization team concluded it was "extremely unlikely" that the virus came from a lab—but today, former CDC Chief Robert Redfield, who was on the frontlines of the epidemic last year, disagreed, appearing on CNN. Read on for his opinion—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Redfield Believes the Virus was Created in a Laboratory “If I was to guess,” the coronavirus “started transmitting somewhere in September, October, that's my own view,” said Redfield to CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who raised his eyebrows at how early that was (scientists have said they thought the virus first appeared at the end of 2020). “It's only an opinion, I'm allowed to have opinions,” continued Redfield. “Now, you know, I am of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathogen and Wuhan was from a laboratory, escaped, other people don't believe that, that's fine. Science will eventually figure it out. It's not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker.” Keep reading to see if he thought it was released intentionally. 2 Dr. Redfield Didn’t Mean to Imply it Was Intentionally Let Loose He went on to clarify: “That's not implying any intentionality. You know, it's my opinion, right? But I am a virologist. I have spent my life in virology. I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human. And at that moment in time, the virus that came to the human became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human to human transmission. Normally when a pathogen goes from a zoonotic to human, it takes a while for it to figure out how to become more and more efficient in humans, human transmission. I just don't think this makes biological sense.” 3 Dr. Redfield Believes Scientists Were Trying to Make an Efficient Virus “So in the lab, do you think that that process of becoming more efficient was happening?” asked Gupta. “Yeah, let's just say I have coronavirus that I'm working on,” answered Redfield. “Most of us in the lab, we're trying to grow virus. We try to help make it grow better and better and better and better and better and better. So we can do experiments and figure out about it. I that's, that's the way I put it together.” 4 What Was Dr. Fauci’s Response to All This? At the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing the same day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked about Redfield’s remarks.He didn’t seem to hear them first-hand, but said, “From what I gather from the press of what he said, he said that this is a possibility, and he's entitled to his opinion now—that was his exact words. I think what he likely was expressing is that there certainly are possibilities. As I mentioned…of how a virus adapts itself to a efficient spread among humans. You know, one of them is in the lab and one of them, which is the more likely, which most public health officials agree with, is that it likely was below the radar screen, spreading in the community in China for several weeks, if not a month or more, which allowed it—when it first got recognized clinically—to be pretty well adapted,” said Fauci. “But according to the words of Dr. Redfield, he was saying he was just expressing an opinion and an option of what it could be with regard to the information at the CDC.”RELATED: Doctors Say “DO NOT” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine. 5 The Current CDC Chief Agreed with Dr. Fauci In response, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the current Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said: “I don't have any indication for or against either of the hypotheses that Dr. Fauci just outlined.” No matter where the virus came from, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.