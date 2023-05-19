Romney man charged in Monday's shooting at Lafayette shopping center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Terrence James Howard, of Romney, Ind., faces seven charges, six considered felonies, for Monday’s shooting at the Pavilions entrance near the Old National Bank.

Old National Bank security footage showed Howard riding his bike into the bank’s parking lot, and then yelling and gesturing towards the cars stopped at the Creasy Lane light, according to prosecutors.

Once the light changed and cars began to move, Howard appears to throw his arm with a gun in his hand and began firing at a two-door, gray Pontiac G6 leaving the Pavilions Shopping Center, according to prosecutors.

The owner of the Pontiac explained to the police he had just left work and was waiting for the light to change. He did not notice Howard gesturing towards the car and could not hear Howard’s yelling due to the driver listening to music, according to prosecutors.

One of the bullets traveled across the street, according to prosecutors, hitting the Sam’s Club gas station awning. At the time, several callers reported they heard shots fired and that the gas station had been hit.

On May 17, CSI Storm-Justice checked the gas station and confirmed that it had been damaged by a bullet, according to prosecutors.

After Howard finished shooting, prosecutors state, he could be seen leaving the bank on his bike, dropping his bike behind the bank building and leaving the scene on foot. Only to then return and retrieve the bike shortly after running on foot.

As he started to leave the scene for a second time on his bike, Lafayette Police Department officers arrived and arrested him, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors filed seven charges Friday against Howard, 35, of the 11400 block of East Street in Romney. The charges include attempted aggravated battery; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; attempted battery with a deadly weapon; intimidation; criminal recklessness; unlawful carrying of a handgun; and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction.

Story continues

Howard had prior criminal history records. Court records show Howard was convicted in November 2020 in Marion County of dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, and intimidation.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Romney man charged in Monday's shooting at the Pavilions