Romney man sentenced on federal drug distribution charges

Nov. 14—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man and a Virginia woman have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in the sale of heroin and fentanyl in Hampshire County.

Andrew Lee Jones, 34, of Romney, and Heather Marie Alexander, 31, of Winchester, Virginia, appeared Monday in federal court.

U.S. District Court Judge Gina Groh sentenced Jones to 21 months in prison and Alexander to 18 months. The two previously entered guilty pleas to charges related to a drug trafficking organization that was responsible for the distribution of heroin and fentanyl in the region.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force led the investigations.