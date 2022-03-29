Romney: NATO would rethink U.S. relationship if Trump wins in 2024

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Mitt Romney
    Mitt Romney
    United States Senator
Sen. Mitt Romney
Sen. Mitt Romney. (Greg Nash/Pool via Reuters)

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday in a CNN interview that if former President Donald Trump won the 2024 election, the NATO alliance would be significantly damaged. Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, said NATO members would wonder whether they could continue to count on the United States.

“If he were to come back as the U.S. president, I think it would represent a pretty dramatic departure for the world, and they would rethink whether they can count on the United States to lead NATO to lead other nations as they push back against China and against Russia,” Romney said

During his presidency, Trump downplayed the U.S. commitment to NATO and publicly criticized the alliance, primarily over the perception that member states were not contributing enough financial support. He also flirted with the idea of withdrawing the U.S. from NATO, according to former national security adviser John Bolton.

“In a second Trump term, I think he may well have withdrawn from NATO,” Bolton told the Washington Post in early March. “And I think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was waiting for that.”

Trump’s critics often argue that Putin’s top strategic priority was to weaken the NATO alliance, and Trump was seen as an ally in attaining that goal.

As Putin massed troops along Ukraine's borders with Russia and Belarus earlier this year and summarily declared two eastern regions of Ukraine as independent states, Trump lavished praise on Putin.

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” Trump said on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.” “He used the word ‘independent,’ and ‘We’re gonna go out and we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna help keep peace.’ You gotta say that’s pretty savvy.”

As global opinion of Putin plummeted following the start of the Russian invasion, however, Trump sought to portray himself as NATO’s savior.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Commerce, Ga., on March 26. (Alyssa Pointer/Reuters)

“I hope everyone is able to remember that it was me, as President of the United States, that got delinquent NATO members to start paying their dues, which amounted to hundreds of billions of dollars,” the former president said in a written statement. “There would be no NATO if I didn’t act strongly and swiftly.”

There is no evidence to back up Trump’s claim that NATO was in any danger of disbanding over the issue of dues.

In the run-up to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO members banded together in their opposition to a Russian attack, and have acted largely in unison with regard to sanctions on the Russian government.

Asked whether Trump had permanently damaged NATO during his presidency, Romney responded, “Well, I think what’s happened to NATO is that they have said, ‘Can we rely on the U.S.?’ And is this America First idea, which is the president saying to everybody, ‘Hey, go off and do your own thing,’ I think that approach is one that frightens other members of NATO, and they wonder, are we committed to NATO and to our mutual defense, or are we all going to go off on our own?"

Trump’s warm public approach to Putin does not appear to be going away. On Monday, Trump solicited help from the Russian autocrat to obtain damaging information about President Biden’s son Hunter.

While Trump hasn’t committed to run for a second term in 2024, he indicated at a political rally in Georgia over the weekend that he “may just have to do it again.”

Recommended Stories

  • Western officials say Russian elites may start to 'point the finger at others' for the 'disastrous' Ukraine war

    "People are going to be being quite defensive about their own failures," a Western official told reporters on Tuesday.

  • UPDATE 1-Shell hits military camp in Russia, most likely from Ukrainian side - Tass

    A shell hit a temporary Russian military camp near the border with Ukraine late on Tuesday, Tass news agency said and cited a source as saying preliminary data showed it had been fired from the Ukrainian side. Tass issued the report shortly after a senior local official reported a series of explosions outside the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine. Video posted online from two local Belgorod news outlets appeared to show ammunition blowing up in the distance but Reuters was not immediately able to confirm this was the case.

  • Russia-backed Donetsk Republic may consider joining Russia - leader

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine may consider joining Russia once it controls all of Ukraine's Donetsk region, its news outlet cited separatist leader Denis Pushilin as saying on Tuesday. "As for joining the Russian Federation, as for the wish and aspiration, they have been clearly traced since 2014 - the desire to be in Russia," Pushilin was quoted by the Donetsk News Agency as saying. The comments come two days after the leader of the other Russian-backed eastern Ukrainian rebel region Luhansk said it may hold a referendum on joining Russia.

  • Ginni Thomas texts leave GOP lawmakers scrambling

    Ginni Thomas's text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol have sparked questions over the extent of her activism within the GOP. It's also left Republican lawmakers grappling with how to respond to Thomas and her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.Thomas sent a total of 21 text messages to Meadows, then the president's chief of staff, urging him to find a way to...

  • Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov says Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations are pointless and he wants to just keep fighting

    The Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov said: "My deep conviction is that the negotiations will prove to be pointless."

  • Journalists detail how propaganda is convincing Russians 'there is no alternative to Putin'

    Experts gathered to speak to the Helsinki Commission on Tuesday about Russia's extensive and seemingly effective propaganda campaign regarding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Peter Pomerantsev, who was born in Kyiv but spent 10 years working as a journalist in Russia, spoke of Russian President Vladimir Putin's major role in directing the propaganda machine at the hearing. "He depends on their feeling that, in the words of his own spin doctors,...

  • China continues militarization of artificial islands in South China Sea as world focuses on Russia

    As global attention is focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a top United States military official is raising the alarm over China’s aggressive military build-up in the disputed South China Sea. On Sunday, U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Adm. John C. Aquilino said that the Chinese government has armed at least three of several artificial islands it has built in the region with fighter jets and high-tech jamming devices, as well as anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems. "I think over the past 20 years we've witnessed the largest military buildup since World War II by the PRC," Aquilino told the Associated Press.

  • DeSantis says Disney ‘crossed the line’ in calling for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ repeal

    The governor has been openly feuding with Disney and CEO Bob Chapek since the Florida Legislature approved the law.

  • Buttigieg amused by Republicans taking credit for spending they voted against

    Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss how the Biden administration plans to allocate the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending bill passed in November. When asked about GOP legislators who voted against the bill but are now claiming credit for projects in their home states and districts, Buttigieg laughed, saying, “usually you vote for something then you talk about the impact that it had.” He continued, “I think it shows how good these investments are, that even the people who tried to block them go around on the back end and try to share credit.”

  • Mariupol refugee recounts hardship, devastation

    A survivor of the Russian siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has spoken to The Associated Press about the dire humanitarian and security situation she endured until she managed to escape.

  • Russians have left Chernobyl workers' town, mayor says

    The mayor of the town where Chernobyl workers live said on Monday that Russian forces had left after surveying the defunct nuclear plant, according to a report by Reuters.Early on in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, where the world's greatest nuclear plant disaster took place in 1986.On Saturday, it was reported that the nearby town of Slavutych, where many of the plant's workers live, had...

  • A 96-year-old Holocaust survivor killed last week during Russian attacks in Ukraine

    Boris Romantscheko survived four concentration camps during World War II, only to be killed in his apartment during a Russian attack. Nearly 10,000 reported Holocaust survivors live in Ukraine.

  • Russian secret-service agents seized millions of dollars' worth of Swiss luxury watches from Audemars Piguet in apparent retaliation against sanctions

    In February, Switzerland departed from its historically neutral status to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • In villages near Kyiv, how Ukraine has kept Russia's army at bay

    The burnt wreckage of two Russian tanks with blown off turrets and several armoured personnel carriers attest the ferocity of last week's clashes in Lukyanivka village just outside Kyiv. "There were mortars so strong that it was scary even in the cellar," local resident Valeriy Hudym told Reuters on Sunday, two days after Ukrainian soldiers seized back control of Lukyanivka in a five-hour battle with the Russians. More than a month since Russia's invasion, the defence of Ukraine's capital Kyiv has played out in heavy clashes in places like Lukyanivka and the nearby town of Brovary to the east, Irpin and Bucha to the northwest and Makariv to the west.

  • Air Force official: 'Give Ukraine weapons'

    SHOWS: STORY: After more than a month, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city, but the conflict remains deadly and has killed thousands of people. Missile attacks have been a feature of Russia's invasion. The bombardment has hit military targets as well as residential areas, schools and hospitals in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and the besieged port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" denies it is targeting civilians.

  • Chernobyl workers say unprotected Russians kicked up radioactive dust in toxic zone

    Workers at the Chernobyl nuclear site said that Russian soldiers kicked up clouds of radioactive dust while driving through the toxic "Red Forest" zone without radiation protection.Russian tanks entered Chernobyl, which is located about 65 miles north of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, on Feb. 24, the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but new details of the seizure of Chernobyl's nuclear plant are just emerging, according to Reuters.Soldiers...

  • Biden won't assert executive privilege for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

    The White House will not assert executive privilege over Jared Kushner's or Ivanka Trump's testimony to the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Tuesday.Driving the news: Kushner is expected to appear voluntarily before the committee this week, according to CNN. The panel had asked Ivanka Trump, who is married to Kushner, to cooperate with the investigation as well. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insig

  • Mississippi ‘magician’ and apprentice charged in $10,500 casino roulette table scam

    The suspects in the Pennsylvania scam are from Ocean Springs and Gulfport. One of them has a history of cheating at casinos.

  • Russia says it has 'drastically' reduced military activity near Kyiv; Biden, Pentagon skeptical: Live Ukraine updates

    The Pentagon said the U.S. is 'not prepared' to call the Russian claims 'a retreat or even a withdrawal.' Latest Ukraine news.

  • Palestinian gunman kills at least 5 in Tel Aviv amid spate of terror attacks throughout Israel: reports

    The shooting marks the fifth attack in less than a week as tensions increase ahead of Ramadan, Passover, and Easter all in the coming month.