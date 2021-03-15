Romney suggests U.S. boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics should not include athletes

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) does believe the United States and its allies should boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing the Chinese government's actions in Hong Kong and accusations of genocide against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities. But, he wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times published Monday, that boycott should not include athletes.

"Our athletes have trained their entire lives for this competition and have primed their abilities to peak in 2022," he wrote. "It would be unfair to ask a few hundred young American athletes to shoulder the burden of our disapproval" of the Chinese government, he continued.

Instead, Romney suggested "an economic and diplomatic boycott," which means no Americans, civilians and diplomats alike, would attend. Instead of the "traditional delegation of diplomats and White House officials," Romney said, President Biden could invite Chinese dissidents, religious leaders, and members of ethnic minority communities to represent the U.S. "Limiting spectators, selectively shaping our respective delegations, and refraining from broadcasting Chinese propaganda would prevent China from reaping many rewards it expcts from the Olympics," he wrote. Read the full piece at The New York Times.

  • Mitt Romney calls for economic and diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called in a New York Times op-ed on Monday for U.S. corporations and spectators to stay home for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and for President Biden to invite Chinese dissidents, religious leaders and ethnic minorities to represent the U.S. instead of sending a diplomatic delegation.Why it matters: The U.S. declared China's campaign against over 1 million Muslim minorities in Xinjiang as "genocide" and "crimes against humanity" in January, intensifying calls from activists and political figures like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to boycott the winter games.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Democratic governments worry that allowing Beijing to host the Olympics without protest would further entrench China's authoritarianism domestically and abroad, Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Kendall Baker report.What he's saying: "Prohibiting our athletes from competing in China is the easy, but wrong, answer. Our athletes have trained their entire lives for this competition and have primed their abilities to peak in 2022." "The right answer is an economic and diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. American spectators — other than families of our athletes and coaches — should stay at home, preventing us from contributing to the enormous revenues the Chinese Communist Party will raise from hotels, meals and tickets.""American corporations that routinely send large groups of their customers and associates to the Games should send them to U.S. venues instead.""Let us demonstrate our repudiation of China’s abuses in a way that will hurt the Chinese Communist Party rather than our American athletes: reduce China’s revenues, shut down their propaganda, and expose their abuses."China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said last week that any effort to boycott “is doomed to failure," per AP.“China firmly rejects the politicization of sports and opposes using human rights issues to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs," he said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Japan, U.S. oppose China's bid to alter status quo

    Motegi made the comment following his bilateral meeting in Tokyo with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting the country with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin as their first trip abroad to strengthen Asian alliances in the face of China's assertiveness.Motegi also said both shared concerns over situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang Uighur region.Blinken and Austin's visit to Tokyo and Seoul is the first overseas visit by top cabinet members of President Joe Biden's team and follows a virtual summit last week of the leaders the United States, Japan, Australia and India - the Quad alliance.

  • Kremlin says pressure on countries to reject Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is unprecedented

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was at unprecedented levels but had no chance of succeeding. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a U.S. government report which appeared to show that the United States had tried to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V. The report, published on the website of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), detailed the work of the U.S. Office of Global Affairs (OGA) in "combating malign influences in the Americas".

  • Huawei announces royalty rates for 5G phone technology

    Huawei Technologies announced royalty rates for the use of its 5G phone technology for the first time, in a move its chief legal officer said was an effort to increase transparency at an event on Tuesday. The company was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. But, Huawei is looking to showcase its own research achievements, with the company expecting to receive around $1.3 billion in revenue from patent licensing between 2019 and 2021, according to its head of IP, Jason Ding.

  • China wants to dismantle Alibaba's media empire: reports

    Over the years, Jack Ma has accumulated a media portfolio in China that rivals that of Jeff Bezos in the United States. The Chinese authorities have ordered Alibaba to divest some of its media assets due to growing concerns about the company's sway over public opinion in the country, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported citing sources. Alibaba's expeditions in media investments came under scrutiny when the firm announced the buyout of the South China Morning Post, an English-language newspaper launched 118 years ago in Hong Kong.

  • Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar vex Beijing

    Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees, while many in Myanmar expressed outrage over China's apparent lack of concern for those killed in protests against last month's military coup. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Chinese Embassy had contacted authorities in Myanmar and urged that police be deployed to protect the Chinese companies and personnel. Police and firefighters were sent to protect the factories, which are scattered across several industrial zones in Yangon, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

  • Analysis: Germany bets U.S. will make the best of 'bad deal' Nord Stream gas link

    Germany is betting the U.S. administration will take a pragmatic approach to the Nord Stream 2 project to ship Russian gas to Europe and is pushing for the pipeline's completion in defiance of U.S. opposition, officials and diplomats said. To try to block the $11 billion project, led by Russia's Gazprom, successive U.S. administrations have imposed sanctions on some entities and warned other companies involved in the project about the sanctions risk. President Joe Biden thinks the pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany is "a bad idea for Europe," the White House has said.

  • New research suggests vaccines reduce risk of COVID-19 spread through nose and mouth

    The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research monitored the amount of virus that replicates in monkeys’ noses after they are vaccinated.

  • South Dakota governor will push for July 4 Rushmore fireworks despite federal denial

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) will continue her efforts to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks at Mount Rushmore despite the Biden administration's refusal to grant her request.Why it matters: Noem's push to ensure the fireworks comes amid a number of concerns about coronavirus spread, wildfires and tribal sovereignty — the monument is carved into land sacred to the Lakota Sioux.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Noem will do "everything in her ability" to move forward with her plan, the governor's Communications Director Ian Fury said in a statement to Axios.Noem's office referenced President Biden's speech last week, in which he said there is a "good chance" Americans will be able to get together to celebrate Independence Day."The best place in America to hold such a special celebration would be Mount Rushmore, fireworks included," Fury said.The other side: The National Park Service (NPS) denied Noem's request last Friday, citing potential risks regarding the health and safety of both the park and people.The NPS added that many tribal partners "expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial," according to The Hill.The big picture: Last year's Fourth of July celebration, which Noem hosted with former President Trump, included the first use of fireworks at the monument since 2009 — prior shows were always canceled due to wildfire concerns. Noem, who said "we will not be social distancing" at the event, faced similar pushback. A former fire management officer for Mount Rushmore and six other national parks in the region said the fireworks show were "ill advised" due to "extremely flammable" burning debris, embers and shells, per the Argus Leader.Indigenous leaders deigned it a sign of disrespect. "We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands survive," Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, told USA Today in June. Frazier went as far as calling for the monument's removal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Charlie Crist "strongly considering" another run for Florida governor

    Rep. Charlie Crist's hat sits teetering at the edge of the 2022 ring. The state of play: The St. Petersburg Democrat told Axios he is "seriously considering running for governor" while on a tour of local businesses on Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat's a bit firmer than his response to the question just a month ago: "My mind is open to it."Crist visited a hair salon, a deli and a food truck to make sure they can secure small business loans as part of the stimulus package — and to casually mention he is thinking of running for governor.The big picture: The race against Gov. Ron DeSantis will be decided 15 years after Crist was elected as a Republican governor — and a decade since he switched parties. He went from "Chain Gang Charlie" to saying "God bless Joe Biden." This sets up 2022 to have two major Tampa Bay contenders for governor. David Jolly is considering running as an independent.Other possible Democratic contenders from across the state are former Rep. Gwen Graham, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Reps. Val Demings and Stephanie Murphy.Crist took a jab at DeSantis' vaccine rollout while sitting in a salon chair at Tabatha Exquisite Touch on Central Avenue:"We're in a crisis. Some people don't know it. They may live in places where they don't get to see it. ... Places like Lakewood Ranch or Ocean Reef, where the governor likes to go to hand out the vaccine. He doesn't come to South St. Pete."Worth noting: Criticizing DeSantis may not be enough for Crist as some other Democrats are already doubting him.A Florida Democratic National Committee member told told Politico he doesn't think Crist is exciting enough to beat DeSantis. And attorney John Morgan called him a "cold fish."This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • One of Gov. Cuomo's accusers met with investigators for 4 hours on Monday and turned over 120 pages of documents

    Charlotte Bennett's lawyer Debra Katz said she provided "detailed information about the sexually hostile work environment" Cuomo fostered.

  • Impeachment witness Vindman says he "should have sued Trump proxies" and right-wing media

    Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified in the first impeachment hearing of former President Trump, said Monday he "should have sued those who amplified his campaign of defamation."Driving the news: In an op-ed for Lawfare, titled "Can Litigation Help Deradicalize Right-Wing Media?," Vindman wrote: "After I testified about then-President Trump's misconduct on Ukraine ... Trump and his allies targeted me and my family for retribution."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe said "Trump proxies amplified these themes on television news, internet news, and social media, resulting in risks to my life and my reputation as a public servant," noting he "did not respond forcefully to the threats and defamation." Of note: Some First Amendment advocates worry that defamation lawsuits can be used as a vehicle to silence the press. And Vindman notes in his op-ed that the First Amendment "gravely limits the available tools to seek accountability for the right-wing media.""Nevertheless, there are ways to dismantle the right-wing ecosystem of disinformation, an ecosystem that does not begin with insurrection but with more mundane lies," he added."Like the many political elites driving insurrection to advance their political aims, the right-wing media is also motivated by a bottom-line calculation: viewers, market share and advertising dollars."Our thought bubble, via Axios' Sara Fischer: Defamation lawsuits and threats against Fox and other conservative personalities and networks have so far proven somewhat effective in squashing election fraud hoaxes. But it's doubtful in many situations if lawsuits after-the-fact can do much to reverse the damage that's already been done. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • McConnell Hits Biden’s ‘Bizzare’ Goal of Small Gatherings by July 4th

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) criticized President Biden’s goal that would see Americans able to hold small outdoor gatherings for Independence Day, in a Monday speech on the Senate floor. McConnell characterized the goal as “out of step with science.” The minority leader pointed out that according to current pandemic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans can already gather in small groups indoors without masks, and elderly vaccinated Americans may visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. In his speech on Thursday marking a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic, Biden said that Americans may be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in small groups if they continue to follow mitigation guidelines. “This is bizarre and problematic on several levels,” McConnell said. “Let’s be clear: the federal government does not instruct free citizens how they may gather in small groups with their own families….The White House confers a bully pulpit. It does not confer supreme authority over daily life.” McConnell added that in Summer 2020, “many liberal politicians applauded massive outdoor gatherings because they supported a political cause. I’m not sure how much capital these officials have to micromanage backyard barbecues.” (The minority leader was referring to massive demonstrations in protest of the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers.) McConnell’s remarks come as U.S. medical workers are giving a seven-day rolling average of 2.4 million vaccine shots, according to the Bloomberg coronavirus vaccine tracker. Over 21 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, with over 11 percent of the populate fully inoculated against coronavirus. The number of new daily cases of coronavirus in the U.S. has also dropped significantly since mid-January.

  • Catholic order commits to making $100 million in U.S. slavery reparations

    Jesuit priests pledged Monday to raise $100 million for the descendants of people enslaved by the Catholic order as part of a new racial reconciliation initiative in the U.S., the New York Times first reported.Why it matters: It's one of the biggest moves by an institution to atone for slavery, and "the largest effort by the Roman Catholic Church to make amends for the buying, selling and enslavement of Black people," church officials and historians told the NYT.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Protests over systemic racism in the past year have pushed lawmakers and companies to make or consider making reparations for slavery.Details: In a "first-of-its-kind partnership" among descendants of both the enslaved and enslavers, the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation was created by the GU272 Descendants Association and the Jesuits "in the pursuit of racial healing and justice," per a statement from the Catholic order.The foundation is "rooted in the events of 1838, when 272 enslaved men, women and children were sold by the Jesuit owners of Georgetown University to plantation owners in Louisiana," according to the statement.A New Orleans bank later acquired by JPMorgan Chase used these enslaved people as collateral. JPMorgan will be a co-trustee and provide services including planning and advice.What to expect: The group aims to support educational aspirations of descendants for future generations and actively enage, promote and support programs and activities that "highlight truth, accelerate racial healing and reconciliation, and advance racial justice and equality in America," per the statement."The Foundation aims to develop a full understanding of, and reconciliation with, the numerous institutions of higher education and other entities that profited from slavery," the statement added.Of note: The pledge is much less than the $1 billion called for by descendant leaders to the Catholic order.But the Rev. Timothy P. Kesicki, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States, and Joseph Stewart, the foundation's acting president, told the Times this remains the long-term goal.I am privileged to have been part of the dialogue process that led to the creation of the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation. The Gospel calls us to confess the sin of Jesuit slaveholding and to work for racial justice. https://t.co/wWum6G4lOM— Fr. Tim Kesicki, SJ (@FrTimSJ) March 16, 2021 Go deeper: Biden adviser Cedric Richmond sees first-term progress on reparationsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Oklahoma high school sports announcer who used a racist slur that was caught on a hot mic blamed it on his blood sugar

    Matt Rowan, a high school sports announcer in Oklahoma, used a racist slur when one of the girls' basketball teams kneeled during the national anthem.

  • El Salvador's abortion ban jails women for miscarriages and stillbirths – now one woman's family seeks international justice

    Members of a Salvadoran feminist group watch a virtual hearing March 10 on El Salvador's abortion laws by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty ImagesEl Salvador outlaws abortion completely, even in circumstances of rape or incest, with penalties ranging from two to 50 years. The abortion ban is so broadly enforced that even women who suffer miscarriages and stillbirths can be prosecuted for murder. Now an international court will decide for the first time whether these laws violate the human rights of Salvadoran women. On March 10 and 11, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights – a regional tribunal of the Organization of American States created to adjudicate alleged human rights violations in member countries – heard arguments in Manuela and Family v. El Salvador, regarding a 33-year-old mother of two who suffered a stillbirth following a fall at her home in rural El Salvador in 2008. Manuela – whose real name is not used to protect her family’s identity – was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness and hemorrhaging. Though she said she was unaware of her pregnancy, hospital personnel accused Manuela of intentionally inducing an abortion and called the police. She was handcuffed to her hospital bed, interrogated by both physicians and police, and charged with aggravated homicide. In 2008, Manuela was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Later that year, lawyers for her family started the legal process that eventually ended up in the courtroom this month. The claim: that criminal prosecution of a stillbirth is a human rights violation. Dangerous laws El Salvador is one of three countries in Central America and 24 worldwide with a total abortion ban. Obtaining an abortion is a crime, and obstetric emergencies resulting in miscarriage or stillbirth are regularly charged as aggravated homicide. Medical professionals involved in performing an abortion may face six to 12 years in prison and can be barred from practicing medicine. Family members who “support a woman” in getting an abortion can be punished with two to five years’ imprisonment. Research from across Latin America and the world shows that abortion bans do not stop women from terminating unwanted or life-threatening pregnancies. Rather, they cause women to seek illegal, possibly dangerous abortions, and can lead hospitals to deny patients lifesaving reproductive health care. Between 2000 and 2017, Latin American countries that prohibit abortion under all circumstances recorded a combined average of 151 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, compared with about 68 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births across other countries. Such laws also lead women to be prosecuted for both reproductive decisions and health emergencies. Hundreds of Salvadoran women have been charged with abortion or aggravated homicide in the past 25 years. Under the 1997 penal code, the crime of abortion carries a prison sentence of two to eight years; aggravated homicide, 30 to 50 years. Teodora Vasquez spent 10 years in jail after a miscarriage in El Salvador. She explored women’s suffering under the country’s draconian abortion laws in a 2019 documentary. Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images A few years ago, we examined two such cases in El Salvador: the prosecutions of Evelyn Hernandez and “Diana,” both charged with aggravated homicide on the basis of apparent stillbirths. Our expert analysis, conducted at the request of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, found extensive human rights violations in both cases, including discrimination on the basis of gender, violations of the right to health and improperly shifting the burden of proof to the defendant women. El Salvador guarantees all these rights in binding international treaties. We found that authorities violated them in prosecuting both Hernandez and Diana. Rights violations Based on these findings, we filed a “friend of the court” brief in Manuela’s case, which is strikingly similar to the cases we studied. We advised the Inter-American Court to order El Salvador to vacate the judgment against Manuela and to reform its criminal law to comply with the American Convention on Human Rights. At the March 10 hearing in Manuela and Family v. El Salvador, held virtually because of COVID-19, Manuela’s attorneys asserted that their client’s prosecution violated numerous rights protected under Salvadoran and international law. Prosecution for a stillbirth constituted gender-based discrimination, denied Manuela her right to health and violated the right to a life of dignity and integrity, her lawyers argued. The government also denied her the right to due process of law, the right to protection from inhumane treatment and the right to privacy, the attorneys asserted. If the court’s seven judges rule in Manuela’s favor, they can order El Salvador to vacate her wrongful conviction and reform its penal code. That could mean decriminalizing abortion, at least in extenuating circumstances such as rape or incest, as several Latin American countries have done in recent years. Reform could also aim to stop the stream of wrongful convictions for aggravated homicide against woman who suffer an obstetric emergency. The court’s ruling is likely to be handed down in the coming months. Salvadoran women demand legal abortion March 6, 2020, in San Salvador, El Salvador. Camilo Freedman/APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images Power of the court While the Inter-American Court has limited power to enforce its judgments, El Salvador is legally obligated to comply with its rulings and has done so in the past, including obeying orders tackling its punitive reproductive health laws. In 2013, the court ordered El Salvador to preserve the life and health of “Beatriz,” a woman who suffered from lupus and kidney disease and sought an abortion because she was pregnant with a nonviable fetus. The Salvadoran Supreme Court had rejected Beatriz’s request to terminate her pregnancy to save her own life. But when the Inter-American Court disagreed, ruling that Beatriz’s right to life required the state to act, El Salvador complied. On June 3, 2013, “Beatriz” got a lifesaving cesarean. El Salvador’s current president, Nayib Bukele, stated in a 2018 presidential debate that he is in favor of legalizing abortion when pregnancy threatens the life of the mother and said he was “completely against” criminalizing women who have miscarriages. “If a poor woman has a miscarriage, she’s immediately suspected of having had an abortion,” he said. “We can’t assume guilt when what a woman needs is immediate assistance.” [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] His administration has done nothing to prevent convictions for miscarriages or ease the abortion ban, despite pressure from feminists and human rights groups. But Bukele is unlikely to snub an Inter-American Court ruling. Whatever the judgment in Manuela’s case, it will come too late for the plaintiff and her family: Manuela died of cancer in prison in 2010. If her conviction is vacated, as requested, it would be justice done posthumously.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Juliet S. Sorensen, Northwestern University; Alexandra Tarzikhan, Northwestern University, and Meredith Heim, Northwestern University. Read more:In Latin America, is there a link between abortion rights and democracy?Abortions rise worldwide when US cuts funding to women’s health clinics, study finds The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Fauci Baffled That 47 Percent of Trump Voters Refuse Vaccine: ‘I Just Don’t Get It’

    "I just can't comprehend what the reason for that is when you have a vaccine that's 94 to 95 percent effective and it is very safe," the nation's top infectious disease expert said

  • Russian newspaper seeks investigation into 'attack' with chemical substance

    A Russian newspaper that has exposed official corruption and human rights abuses urged Moscow city authorities on Tuesday to investigate what it said was an attack on its offices with a chemical substance. Novaya Gazeta, whose reporters have been subjected to numerous attacks since it was founded after the Soviet Union collapsed, reported a foul chemical smell at its Moscow editorial offices on Monday, which it described as a deliberate attack. Emergency service sources cited by Russian news agencies said nothing dangerous had been detected and that the smell appeared to have come from a basement sewer.

  • Could Putin Launch Another Invasion?

    The same factors that led up to his incursion into Ukraine are in place again, including domestic protests, a struggling economy and a desire for glory.

  • Fox News’ Dr Seuss obsession enters week three with warning that America is ‘going down a dark road’

    Conservatives and Fox News’ TV personalities continue to lament decision by Dr Seuss Enterprises to cease printing six books containing racial stereotypes