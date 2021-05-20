Romney urges U.S. to speed global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FILE PHOTO: Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mitt Romney called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to act with more urgency to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to countries in desperate need, noting that international rivals Russia and China have been acting more quickly to send their vaccines abroad.

Romney, an influential moderate Republican voice in the deeply divided Senate, said he was "dismayed to learn" that China and Russia are pushing out their vaccines, while the United States has not been communicating in detail when needy countries can expect doses.

"While the U.S. continues to 'plan' and 'prioritize' vaccine distribution, China is using its weight and its own, far less efficacious, vaccine to push countries needing vaccines to follow China's political goals," Romney wrote in a letter to Blinken seen by Reuters.

He said China could use vaccine diplomacy, for example, to forge closer ties with countries in Latin America, such as Honduras, whose foreign minister recently said the country wanted to avoid breaking long-standing ties with Taiwan, but access to vaccines was more urgent than anything else.

"I respectfully urge you to immediately enter discussions with countries around the world and implement a strategy for vaccine distribution to those countries. Upon doing so, I urge you to announce and publish timelines for vaccine distribution by country," Romney wrote.

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, poorer countries that make up half the world's population have received just 17% of doses, a situation the World Health Organization head has labeled "vaccine apartheid."

Developed nations have been debating how to handle the situation, including arguing over whether intellectual property rights should be waived for the vaccines to help boost international production.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mary Milliken and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • An audit gave the all-clear. Others alleged slavery

    In December 2020, with coronavirus infections spreading rapidly across factories and workers' dormitories in Malaysia, officials raided latex glove maker Brightway Holdings near Kuala Lumpur. Nineteen months earlier, inspectors from a social-auditing firm - private contractors that help companies monitor environmental, social and other ethical standards in industries from toys to palm oil - had visited the same three facilities. In three reports over 350 pages, they had detailed 61 violations of global ethical standards and checked boxes for 50 violations of Malaysian labour laws.

  • U.S. promises to send 80M vaccine doses to other countries, is it enough?

    Dr. Natasha Kathuria, Global Outreach Doctors Board of Directors & Emergency Medicine Physician, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on covid-19.

  • Letters to the Editor: Apply the Clean Air Act to animal agriculture to fight climate change

    Talking about carbon capture regarding emissions from animals raised for food is a smoke screen. We should use the laws we already have.

  • New York AG: "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity"

    The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday night it has informed the Trump Organization that its investigation into the company "is no longer purely civil in nature" and is now also a criminal one.Why it matters: The attorney general's office is now working with the Manhattan district attorney's office, which has been investigating the Trump Organization for potential bank, tax and insurance fraud.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced in 2019 that her office was investigating Trump Organization finances. Her office filed a lawsuit last August to compel the organization to comply with subpoenas for an investigation into whether former President Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of its assets on financial statements.Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for James, said in an emailed statement Tuesday: "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA." Levy declined to comment further. What they're saying: Representatives for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on the news, first reported by CNN.But Trump has previously denied any wrongdoing and accused James of "politically motivated harassment" and called Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's investigation a political "witch hunt."Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Reversing Trump, Buttigieg reinstates local hiring program

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday reinstated an Obama-era pilot program that aims to aid minority and disadvantaged people by ensuring local hiring for public works construction projects, reversing a decision by the Trump administration. The bridge project was launched under the local hiring rules that Buttigieg is bringing back. “We know this can work because it worked right here,” Buttigieg said.

  • UK government to target money in Scotland to counter independence drive

    Scottish businesswoman Marie Macklin voted for independence seven years ago. As the Scottish National Party (SNP) pushes for a second referendum after a repeat election victory this month, Macklin believes economic recovery is the real priority, especially for the fortunes of her struggling Scottish home town of Kilmarnock. On that score, she says, the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making a difference.

  • First ships dock at Kenya's new port

    The first ships docked at Kenya's new deep water port on Thursday (May 20).The East African nation is looking to open up a new transport corridor linking its vast northern region and neighbors to the sea.The Lamu Port, being built by China Communications Construction Company, will cost $3 billion to complete over several years. It will compete with ports in Djibouti and Sudan and Kenya's main port: Mombasa.At a commissioning ceremony, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta described it as "making a dream a reality"."We are officially operationalizing berth number one and this means that we can start receiving ships and cargo at this port. And by July, berth number two will be ready and by October of this year, the last berth, which is berth number three shall also be operational."However, there are security concerns.The port is close to Somalia. From there al Shabaab militants make frequent incursions - targeting the lonely roads that cut across the jungles surrounding Lamu.Kenyan officials hope Lamu will attract cargo destined for its landlocked neighbors Ethiopia and South Sudan.It is building several roads towards those borders and eventually plans a rail network and crude oil pipeline.

  • Prince William Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: 'Thank You for Everything You've Done'

    The Duke of Cambridge, who contracted COVID-19 last year, received his first shot on Tuesday

  • The Latest: Hamas official sees victory in truce statement

    An official from the Palestinian militant Hamas group says Israel’s declaration of a cease-fire represents a defeat for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “a victory to the Palestinian people.” Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas’ Arab and Islamic relations bureau, told The Associated Press that the militants will remain on alert until they hear from mediators who have been working for days between Hamas and Israel. Hamas officials haves said that they have been contacted by officials from Russia, Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations to reach a truce with Israel.

  • U.S. House Republicans propose $400 billion for highway projects

    Biden, a Democrat, is seeking $2.3 trillion in infrastructure and jobs funding. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to reauthorize surface transportation funding. House Democrats last year proposed $494 billion over the same period, and there are significant differences over funding priorities.

  • Nigeria's Boko Haram leader 'badly wounded' in clashes with rivals

    Nigeria's Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has been seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with rival Islamic State-allied jihadists in the north of the country, two intelligence sources said on Thursday.

  • ‘With her dogs around her, the Queen can be completely herself’

    For much of her reign, the Queen has been accustomed to having a pack of up to 10 Welsh corgis go everywhere with her. Now, just a month after losing Prince Philip, the sudden death of five-month-old Fergus, a dorgi (corgi-dachshund cross) given to her by Prince Andrew to keep her company at Windsor while Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly left her “devastated”, according to Buckingham Palace. For those who have never had a dog, such a description may be hard to fathom about the loss of a pet – even when it comes so soon after saying goodbye to her husband of 73 years. That, though, is to misunderstand a woman who has had the companionship of dogs ever since childhood. It all began in 1933 when she was seven and living with her parents, the future George VI and Queen Elizabeth, then the Duke and Duchess of York, at 145 Piccadilly, a central London townhouse overlooking Hyde Park. The two young princesses, Elizabeth and Margaret Rose, would go round to play with the children of their next door neighbour, Viscount Weymouth. And they had a corgi. Princess Elizabeth was immediately entranced by the dog and the breed, and pleaded with her parents to be allowed one. The Yorks, like all royals stretching back to Queen Victoria and beyond, had always had dogs around the house but, in their case, the preference was for shih tzus and labradors. In the end, however, they gave in, and Dookie the corgi arrived, so named because the Duke of York asked the kennels he came from to keep him until he was house-trained. The kennel girls started calling him Dukie, after his new owner, subsequently corrupted to Dookie, and it stuck. Later, he was joined by a female corgi called Jane.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

    Controversy-laden Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ranked more favorably with GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a survey following Cheney's ouster from her House leadership position last week, per Morning Consult. Only 15 percent of polled GOP voters held a favorable view of Cheney after her removal. On the other hand, 23 and 27 percent of GOP voters reported a favorable view of Gaetz and Greene, respectively, despite both battling serious controversies of their own — Gaetz for his potential violation of child sex trafficking laws, which he denies, and Greene for, among others, her "verbal assault" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Notably, Cheney's "favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump," Morning Consult writes. In a previous survey of registered voters, 43 percent of Republicans held an unfavorable view of Cheney before the ouster. That number rose to 53 percent following her removal. Among all surveyed voters, however, the Wyoming Republican's ratings — both favorable and unfavorable — remained rather consistent from before the ouster to after, Morning Consult reports, so it seems she's only lost ground among Republicans. Interestingly enough, Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), enjoyed a 12 percent increase in favorability among Republican voters after her appointment. Morning Consult polled 1,992 registered voters, including 652 GOP voters, from May 14-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively. Previously, it surveyed 1,994 registered voters from May 7-9, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingTexas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness executionStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Mitch McConnell opposes commission on Capitol riot despite denouncing Trump for inciting it

    Kentucky Republican says he will reject ‘slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study’ events of 6 January

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.