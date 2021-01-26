Romney wants to preserve some of the damage from Capitol riot for posterity

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Tuesday that at least some of the damage done to the United States Capitol on Jan. 6 should be preserved for future generations.

"I think it would be a good thing to preserve some evidence of the destruction of the building," said Romney, who has been vocal in his criticism about both the mob that violently entered the Capitol and former President Donald Trump's role in stoking the incident. He told reporters he thinks it's a good idea, "so that 150 years from now as people are touring the building they'll say, 'Ah this is where that insurrection occurred.'"

Per ABC News, Romney's spokesperson said the senator has spoken to the Senate curator about the possibility, adding that Romney said a potential preservation effort wouldn't involve any legislation.

