"Ron’s coming for you": New ad pits DeSantis against Trump for donor dollars

The same political action committee that launched one of the first ads in the 2022 Florida gubernatorial race — trumpeting tension between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump — is back with a new spot.

Why it matters: Remove Ron says its first ad went viral, with 350,000 organic views on social media, so it’s launching another to highlight the "growing number" of Trump backers who are now donating to DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

"We tried to warn you, Donald," a voiceover says at the opening of the latest ad. "Ron’s coming for you. And now he’s taking your donors."

"This new ad highlights the growing divide between the two GOP frontrunners and how we can’t let either of them further alienate Americans in 2024," Remove Ron founder Daniel Uhlfelder said in a statement.

Of note: DeSantis is enjoying majority approval among Florida voters for his handling of jobs, the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic, per new polling from the University of South Florida.

