Ron DeSantis has activists including disabled man arrested for quizzing him on Covid: ‘The governor is afraid to meet with the people’

Florida police removed a number of community activists from a press conference with Governor Ron DeSantis after the group demanded that they be allowed to challenge his coronavirus policies.

A live video feed of the confrontation showed police officers handcuffing a protester and leading the rest of the group away after they refused to leave a state Health Department building in the Florida Capitol of Jacksonville where the governor was set to hold a briefing.

“The governor is afraid to meet with the people,” Ben Frazier, the president and founder of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, said as an officer put him in handcuffs. “When it comes to public welfare, this governor does not care.”

“He does not want to meet with this public, he wants to run away!” Mr Frazier added as an aide to the governor pushed back on the notion that he was running away.

Mr Frazier was taken away in the back of a police vehicle, according to a First Coast News reporter at the scene.

In the video, the group could be seen sitting in the news briefing room waiting for Mr DeSantis to arrive, saying that they wanted to talk to the governor.

Ron Desantis, who surrounds reporters with sycophants who cheer his answers and jeer the press (on rare occasions when they are allowed to ask questions), just had a citizen arrested for peacefully attempting to observe the presser in a public building. pic.twitter.com/62siI33PCh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 4, 2022

A man who said he was a facilities manager at the building told the activists they were trespassing and asked them to leave.

“I want to talk to the governor about his policies regarding the pandemic, regarding critical race theory, regarding House Bill 1,” one of the protesters responded, referencing an anti-riot law pushed by Mr DeSantis.

After the group said they would not leave, a woman who said she was with the governor’s office told them they weren’t being appropriate and asked the media to stop recording the group and instead prepare for the news conference. Police then led the group from the room.

Mr Frazier said Mr DeSantis was “missing in action” as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 tears through the state.

“There he goes! The governor is running! Look!” Mr Frazier said, appearing to indicate the governor walking past out of view. “The governor’s running!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report