Ron DeSantis blasts Trump for Israel comments: 'Now is not the time to be attacking our ally'

CONCORD, N.H.−Ron DeSantis began a two-day New Hampshire swing Thursday by displaying a revamped campaign style that includes amped-up criticism of Donald Trump.

DeSantis focused on Trump's comments Wednesday criticizing the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netahnyahu and his government over the war with Hamas, and describing Hezbollah militants as "very smart."

"Now is not the time to be attacking our ally," DeSantis told supporters at the New Hampshire State House.

Several Republicans noted that, after the 2020 election, Trump attacked Netanyahu for hailing Biden as the president-elect.

"It’s clear he’s angry at Netanyahu for recognizing Trump lost in 2020," said a statement from Never Back Down, a pro-DeSantis political action committee. "Trump puts himself first."

DeSantis in New Hampshire

DeSantis spoke after formally filing for January’s New Hampshire primary, a contest he declared “wide open” despite Trump’s huge lead in polls.

“If you want to change from Trump, I think I’m the best leader,” DeSantis said, adding that he gives Republicans “the best chance to be able to do well” in a general election.

DeSantis, who has seen his support erode after months of attacks from Trump, has gradually escalated counter-criticism of the former president throughout the campaign. He has been more pointed in recent days, part of a strategy adjustment that includes more interviews with mainstream media outlets.

The Florida governor plans to spend Thursday touring the northern part of the state along with members of his political action committee, Never Back Down.

He is scheduled to participate Friday in traditional events, including a "Politics and Eggs" breakfast hosted by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

DeSantis and other Republican candidates are scheduled to address the state Republican Party's "First in the Nation Leadership Summit" in Nashua, N.H. this weekend.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ron DeSantis in N.H. slams Trump for Israel comments on Netanyahu