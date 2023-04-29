Ron DeSantis calls Disney's lawsuit against him "political"

Motley Fool

If an unlikely situation occurs where you have to pick only one pharma company to invest $1,000 in over the next few months, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) should be near the top of the list. Between a slew of new cash-cow medicines for diabetes and weight management, and a credible path to commercializing quite a few more soon, it has a ridiculously sunny future. Novo Nordisk is worth a purchase with your $1,000 because it's going to be practically printing money for years and years thanks to its wonder drug called semaglutide, which treats type 2 diabetes as well as obesity.