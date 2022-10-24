Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist to face off in Florida's sole gubernatorial debate: Live updates

On Monday night, in Fort Pierce, Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will go head-to-head in their only televised debate before election night.

Crist, Florida's former governor from 2007 to 2011, previously served the Sunshine State as a Republican but switched to the Democratic Party in 2012. Since 2017, he's represented the St. Petersburg area in the U.S. House. He's facing an uphill battle against DeSantis, who has been dominating national headlines as he appears to be preparing a 2024 presidential bid as a successor to former President Trump.

Crist has been consistently trailing behind DeSantis in polling, which means Monday night's debate will be one of Crist's best shots at closing the gap. DeSantis currently has a sizeable 11 percentage point lead over Crist at 52%-41%, according to a Mason-Dixon poll released earlier this month.

Oct 24, 2022; Fort Pierce, FL, USA; Scenes outside of the Sunrise Theatre hours ahead of the 2022 Florida Gubernatorial Debate held in Fort Pierce on Oct. 24, 2022. The televised debate between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist starts at 7 p.m.

How to watch

The debate is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT/4:00 p.m. PT.

The debate is being hosted by WPEC-TV and you can watch their livestream here. C-SPAN will also be airing the debate at this link.

- Ken Tran

Whos is Ron DeSantis?

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, 44, is seeking his second term in office.

He has emerged as a possible presidential candidate after gaining national attention among the Republican party. The Republican governor has clashed with President Joe Biden over the COVID lockdown, vaccine policies and most recently, Biden's immigration policies.

DeSantis authorized the unannounced transport of nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last month, riling up the left for using migrants as a political stunt. The move resulted in a criminal investigation and a federal class action lawsuit.

DeSantis was deployed to Iraq as an adviser to a U.S. Navy SEAL commander during his active duty service, according to a bio on his campaign website. He served in Congress representing Florida’s 6th District from 2013 until he was elected governor in 2019.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Aug. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

The 46th governor of Florida has two daughters and one son, all under the age of six, with his wife Casey DeSantis, an Emmy award winning television host.

- Rachel Looker

Who is Charlie Crist?

Charlie Crist, 66, formerly served as Republican governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011. Since switching parties, this will be the now-Democrat's second attempt at office.

The Democratic candidate resigned from Congress where he represented Florida’s 13th district, a position he held since 2017, to focus on his gubernatorial campaign.

The former governor recently received the endorsement from President Barack Obama, who has been campaigning for Democrats in battleground states. Days leading up to the debate, Crist dismissed his campaign manager, who was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Crist has held other positions in public service serving as state senator, commissioner of education and attorney general. He got engaged earlier this summer to Chelsea Grimes, a mother of six children from Minneapolis, the Tampa Bay Times reported. It is the third marriage for both.

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., second from right, talks with a supporter outside of the United Teachers of Dade offices, May 31, 2022, in Miami Springs, Fla.

If he wins, Crist will be Florida’s first Democratic governor in 28 years.

- Rachel Looker

DeSantis well positioned for reelection as speculation swirls around a 2024 presidential run

DeSantis boasts a much higher national profile compared to Crist, as many speculate he is mounting a 2024 presidential bid.

The Florida governor has made a name for himself as a leader in the conservative movement, waging numerous culture wars and making national headlines. DeSantis has signed bills that banned the alleged teaching of critical race theory in schools and restricted discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools.

His decision to fly 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in September drew both national condemnation from immigrant activists and progressives and praise from conservatives who want to clamp down on crossings at the southern border.

Analysts say he's well positioned to win reelection thanks to his conservative stardom, and he’s received bipartisan support for his response to Hurricane Ian, including from President Biden.

- Ken Tran

DeSantis triggers Donald Trump's ire with Colorado endorsement

DeSantis warmed up for tonight's debate with Crist by drawing the ire of a potential 2024 White House opponent: Donald Trump.

The Florida governor taped a robocall endorsement for Colorado U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea, who just happens to be one of the Republican Party's most outspoken critics of Trump.

The former president, who previously attacked O'Dea, responded on the Truth Social website by posting a news story about DeSantis' endorsement and adding a brief comment in all caps: "A BIG MISTAKE!"

A voter gets a sticker after delivering her vote-by-mail ballot to a drop off box on the first day of early voting at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Asked about Trump's blowback, the DeSantis campaign responded with a news story about how the governor has endorsed a variety of Republican candidates during the midterm elections.

DeSantis' possible presidential ambitions for 2024 will likely surface in tonight's gubernatorial debate.

– David Jackson

'A spineless, wannabe dictator:' Look for Crist to aggressively go after DeSantis

Expect an aggressive Crist in tonight's debate – perhaps his last chance to make a dent in an uphill race against the incumbent Republican DeSantis.

Statewide polls over the past month give DeSantis leads of at least 10 percentage points over Democrat Crist, the former governor and current member of Congress.

Crist has signaled his strategy in a series of tweets over the weekend.

Supporters of Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist march past a supporter of Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, as they arrive at the Sunrise Theatre ahead of a debate between DeSantis and Crist, in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Said one: "In case you haven’t heard: Ron DeSantis is a spineless, wannabe dictator who is going to lose" on Election Day.

– David Jackson

