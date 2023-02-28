Ron DeSantis Cleans Up His Disney Debacle
The Florida governor has decided that sparing Floridians thousands of tax dollars is more important than revenge on Mickey Mouse.
The Florida governor has decided that sparing Floridians thousands of tax dollars is more important than revenge on Mickey Mouse.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he would have “difficulty” supporting Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) if he runs for reelection, as the freshman congressman draws scrutiny amid questions about his finances and background. “I think we’d have to see the election. I’d probably have a little difficulty doing that,” McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol on…
Earlier this month, Tennessee Republicans introduced a bill to add a rape exception to the state’s abortion ban—with the condition that victims who “lie” about being raped to access abortion care could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. But on Monday, ahead of a state Senate Judiciary Committee vote on whether to advance the bill (SB857 in the state Senate and HB1440 in the state House) this week, state Sen. Ferrell Haile (R) told local media that upon “surveying” the committee, he lea
Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that revokes Walt Disney's self-governing status in Florida.
Experts expressed concern after a report showed former Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign paid a defunct car wash hundreds of thousands of dollars for private jet travel.
The Florida Republican introduced the ultranationalist Global Times tabloid during a House hearing where he argued for the U.S. to stop aiding Ukraine.
Richard Fogelsong, Disney Historian and “Married to the Mouse: Walt Disney World and Orlando” Author, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' new tourism oversight board, how appointed members clash with Disney's corporate and employee culture, and CEO Bob Iger's content outlook.
Gov. Ron DeSantis touted an end to what he calls Disney's "corporate kingdom," signing a bill to take control of the company's special taxing district and rein in its numerous privileges.
Japan’s birth rate has plunged to a new record low, undermining the country’s initiatives to remedy its aging population. According to Japan’s health ministry, the total number of births declined to 799,728 in 2022, which is down 5.1% from a year earlier. The birth rate is the lowest since the ministry began record-keeping in 1899, falling to a record low for the seventh consecutive year.
The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant
The extremist joined Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie as the only two House lawmakers who wouldn't praise humanitarian efforts amid the disaster.
In a now-viral TikTok, a Disney fan showed how the mechanical boat he was traveling in suddenly started taking in water, forcing the ride to shut down.
A white supremacist who killed a woman when he rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville has been fined for allegedly threatening a correctional officer and brandishing what an inmate disciplinary record called a “dangerous weapon” at the prison where he is serving a life sentence. Federal prosecutors disclosed the misconduct incidents in court documents as they asked a judge to order James Alex Fields Jr. to turn over $650 from his inmate trust account to make a court-ordered payment toward restitution to the victims of his crimes. In documents filed last week, prosecutors said the victims have not received any restitution payments in the nearly four years since Fields was sentenced.
House Republicans approved a bill banning insurance coverage for Oklahoma transgender health care, one of many anti-transgender proposals this year.
Murdoch said in an email to Paul Ryan that Sean Hannity was "scared to lose viewers" from Fox News' GOP base, despite being grossed out by Trump.
DeSantis published his first memoir, which keeps many details about his life and work private. Insider read the book and identified missing pieces.
Video shows the referee signal for dozens of students to be removed from the gym.
A black university lecturer sued for race discrimination because the nameplate on her door did not have her “Dr” title on it.
Rozzi, who was elected in a surprise deal engineered by Republicans, said he wanted to make way for Democrat Joanna McClinton to become the chamber’s first female speaker.
The Florida governor rattled off a Trump-esque string of false and misleading statements – and even showed off his signature on the bill, just like the former president.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has written a new book, "The Courage to Be Free."