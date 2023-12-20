Ron DeSantis contends Colorado ballot removal, indictments are Democrat plot to help Trump

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued Wednesday in Iowa that the legal challenges against Donald Trump are a Democrat-led scheme to rally support for the former president, propelling him to the Republican nomination as a beatable foe.

The way to fight back, according to DeSantis? Caucus for him instead.

At an early-morning campaign stop in West Des Moines, DeSantis framed the Colorado Supreme Court's 4-3 decision to remove Trump from the primary ballot — and the 91 pending felony charges against Trump — as a conspiracy between Democrats, "the left" and the media to enrage Republican voters and bolster Trump's candidacy.

If Trump does become the nominee, DeSantis warned, the general election would be clouded by a back-to-back schedule of court dates and a focus on Trump's alleged crimes.

"They're doing all this stuff to basically solidify support in the primary for (Trump), get him into the general, and the whole general election is going to be all this legal stuff," DeSantis said at a meeting of the Westside Conservative Club. "And look, it's unfair. They're abusing power 100%. But the question is, is that going to work? And I think they have a playbook that unfortunately will work."

DeSantis urged the crowd to support his candidacy instead.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Westside Conservative Club on Dec. 20, 2023.

"What they don't want is to have somebody like me, who will make the election not about all those other issues, but make the election about the failures of Biden, the failures of the left, and how we're going to be able to turn the country around," he said. "If that’s how the election is framed, we will win."

DeSantis did not present specific evidence to prove that Democrats or media outlets were conspiring on Trump's behalf. He repeatedly said "the timing" of "all these things" suggested there was a plan in place.

Trump indictments present political tightrope for GOP rivals

State and national polling suggests that the criminal indictments against Trump have boosted his support among GOP voters.

A Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll was underway on Aug. 14 when Trump was indicted for the fourth time in a case over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. His support among likely GOP caucusgoers, either as a first choice, second choice or as a candidate they’re “actively considering,” increased after the Georgia indictment was announced.

A majority of likely Republican caucusgoers, 65%, said in that same poll that they believe Trump has not committed any serious crimes.

The fervent Republican support for Trump presented a tricky political challenge for DeSantis and other GOP candidates. As candidates traversed Iowa, stopping at state fairs and small-town restaurants, reporters and caucusgoers peppered them with questions about the front-runner's latest indictment or scandal.

DeSantis has said previously that the indictments against Trump are "politically motivated." He told reporters earlier this month that the Department of Justice's indictment of Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, was an attempt for the Department to appear "apolitical" as they also prosecute Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Chip Roy and media personality Steve Deace take the stage during a DeSantis campaign stop Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Jethro's BBQ in Ankeny.

Wednesday's speech was DeSantis' most explicit discussion yet of the charges against Trump, and what they mean for the Republican primary.

Even so, DeSantis didn't say whether Trump was innocent of the charges. He said the prosecution is "unfair" and an abuse of power.

When asked Tuesday evening whether he would pardon Trump, DeSantis cited former president Gerald Ford's decision to pardon Nixon after the Watergate scandal and Nixon's resignation from office. Ford "had to make a decision about 'Are we going to get mired in that or are we going to move forward as a country?'" DeSantis said.

A reporter asked Wednesday morning if that meant pardoning Trump was the only way to move the country forward.

DeSantis equivocated, saying he does not "want to be litigating what happened three, four years ago.”

“Looking forward is really the most important thing, and there's a lot of things that go into that," he said. "But but that's going to be my mindset.”

Galen Bacharier contributed reporting.

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at kakin@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @katie_akin.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: DeSantis says Trump charges, ballot removal are plot to rally support