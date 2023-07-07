Ron DeSantis Cooks Up Reasons For Low Poll Numbers: 'They're Targeting Me'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in on whether he’s “not connecting” with voters during his 2024 presidential campaign as he blamed members of the media along with the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his low poll numbers.

Fox News’ Will Cain, in an interview with DeSantis on Thursday, asked why poll numbers “have not reflected [his] success” in Florida as he milled on numbers that show him trailing former President Donald Trump by double digits in several polls, a drop for the governor since his performance in February.

“Well, I think if you look at the people like the corporate media, who are they going after? Who do they not want to be the nominee? They’re going after me,” DeSantis explained.

“Who’s the president of Mexico attacking because he knows we’ll be strong on the border and hold him accountable and the cartels? He’s going after me. So, I think if you look at all these people that are responsible for a lot of the ills in our society, they’re targeting me as the person they do not want to see as the candidate.”

The Florida governor’s digs included one aimed at López Obrador, who recently bashed a Florida law targeting migrants that went into effect on Saturday.

DeSantis, who added that he’s the guy “to beat” President Joe Biden, later responded to Cain over when his work on the campaign trail will begin to “resonate in the numbers.”

“We’ve met and I liked you a lot but there are those that say there’s something about you that’s not connecting for whatever reason,” said Cain.

DeSantis replied by touted his fundraising haul before claiming his campaign has a “huge amount of support.”

“But look, at the end of the day, nobody has stood up for hard-working Americans more than I have over these last five years and delivered the level of results that I have,” DeSantis said.

“That’s going to be a great story to tell because if we did it in Florida, we absolutely can do it as president.”

(H/T Mediaite)

