Ron DeSantis courts evangelicals with Christian events and Iowa faith leader endorsements

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will court Iowa's evangelical voters this weekend with a lineup of Christian events and the launch of a faith-based coalition.

Evangelical voters have been crucial in past Republican caucus cycles, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's 2016 Iowa victory over Donald Trump. Trump's rivals for the 2024 nomination may seek a similar path to the nomination, aligning with evangelical leaders who have denounced the former president.

DeSantis is doubling up on evangelical events during a Des Moines visit on Saturday.

First, DeSantis will host a "God Above Government" rally on the south side of Des Moines, where he will officially launch his "Faith and Family" coalition. Thirty-six Iowa faith leaders have endorsed DeSantis, his campaign announced Thursday.

Two Iowans who waged legal battles over religious rights will also speak at the Saturday afternoon rally: Betty Odgaard, a Mennonite wedding venue owner who declined to host a same-sex wedding, and the Rev. Mike Demastus, who filed a lawsuit arguing Iowa churches should not have to allow transgender people to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity.

Demastus is a high-profile representative of Iowa's influential evangelical community, and he has already met and prayed with several 2024 contenders, including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Odgaard and Demastus have not endorsed DeSantis, according to his campaign.

The event is a partnership Faith Wins, a South Carolina-based group that encourages Christians to vote based on Biblical values.

More: Republican presidential candidates woo Iowa's pivotal evangelicals to pry them away from Trump

On Saturday evening, DeSantis will join eight other presidential candidates at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Fall Banquet, an event hosted by one of the most influential evangelical groups in the state.

How has Ron DeSantis approached faith in Iowa campaigning?

The faith-heavy weekend will be a new frontier for the DeSantis campaign in Iowa. Although the Florida governor has spoken about his faith at events, he does not center it as much as candidates like Scott, who did a specific "Faith in America" tour, or Pence, who speaks frequently about Christian values.

When asked about his faith at a Harlan VFW in August, DeSantis said he's "loyal to the Good Lord."

"I’m loyal to my family and the Constitution, but ultimately, everything starts with faith in God," he said. "Our country is based on the idea that our rights come from God, not from the government."

DeSantis then spoke at length about the ways he believes "the Left" is attacking religious liberty, pointing to a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that said a football coach had the constitutional right to pray at the 50-yard line.

"People said, 'Well, that’s a victory for religious freedom.' I kinda look at it the other way," DeSantis said. "I think the founders would say that the fact that this case even had to go to the Supreme Court should tell you that religious freedom is not being respected in this country.”

Who do Iowa evangelicals support for 2024?

Nearly half of Iowa evangelicals say Trump is their top choice 2024, according to an August Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Among evangelicals, Trump leads with 47% who say he is their first choice for president. He’s followed by DeSantis, who gets 20% of evangelicals and Scott who gets 7%.

More: Iowa Poll: Donald Trump holds commanding lead in first test of 2024 Republican caucus field

Brianne Pfannenstiel contributed reporting.

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at kakin@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @katie_akin.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches Iowa faith coalition, evangelical events