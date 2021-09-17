Ron DeSantis' 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Response Ripped In Viral 'Florida Is Vietnam' Video

Lee Moran
·1 min read
Bestselling author Don Winslow’s latest viral video hammers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) with the observation that his state’s death toll from COVID-19 will soon surpass the number of American soldiers killed in the Vietnam War.

More than 58,000 U.S. service members died in the conflict. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people in the Sunshine State, and over 1,000 new deaths are being recorded each day.

The video slams DeSantis, a Donald Trump loyalist who has fought mask and vaccine mandates, for his “disastrous” leadership.

It cuts footage of him downplaying the threat of COVID-19 alongside images from Vietnam, health care workers talking about the “battlefield” of the health crisis and news reports of overwhelmed intensive care units.

Winslow, a bestselling author who has become an outspoken critic of Trump and his GOP enablers, captioned the video with the hashtag #FloridalsVietnam.

It’s been seen on Twitter more than 1.3 million times.

More than 670,000 Americans have now died in the pandemic as the more contagious delta variant continues to surge across the country.

Winslow’s other recent viral videos have exposed truths about right-wing media and called out Texas’ six-week abortion law.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

