Ron DeSantis dismisses Disney's lawsuit, declares Florida won't pick 'winners and losers'

The West may be out of the woods in ensuring its water supply this year, but the water crisis is still very much alive, experts caution. Last week, the California Department of Natural Resources announced that the state would receive 100% water allocation for the first time since 2006, meaning that communities and farmers under the State Water Project would receive all of its water requests for the year. In February, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced that the Central Valley Project, which obtains its water from the Colorado River, would also receive 100% water allocation -- the first time since 2017.