Ron DeSantis dismisses Disney's lawsuit, declares Florida won't pick 'winners and losers'
Governor Ron DeSantis called Disney's lawsuit "political" as he said the company is upset it has to "live by the same rules as everybody else."
"I think most of the scams are genius. He'll always wear the scammer tag for me," said Budden of Ocean.
DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, has been mocked by Donald Trump for launching an 'emergency Round the World tour.'
Disney has proven to be a tough opponent for the Florida governor and now his potential primary foes are entering the debate over his actions.
It’s nearly impossible to avoid hearing about the many, many scandals surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Last year, we were knee-deep in the news that his wife was a little too close to the people leading an insurrection against the United States government. In the several weeks, we’ve learned about his cozy financial relationship with a top Republican donor, which Thomas later defended. And none of that even touches on the harassment allegations made against him by Law Professor
Oil prices dropped by almost 4% on Wednesday, extending the previous session's sharp losses, even after a report showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, as recession fears grew for the world's biggest economy. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showing U.S. crude inventories fell last week by 5.1 million barrels to 460.9 million barrels helped to limit the price fall, far exceeding analyst forecasts of a 1.5 million drop in a Reuters poll. Gasoline and distillate stocks also drew down, sinking by 2.4 million barrels to 221.1 million barrels and almost 600,000 barrels to 111.5 million barrels, respectively, the EIA said.
As you enjoy this year's #NFLDraft, remember: #USC's QB is almost certain to be the top pick in 2024.
A former WWE writer is suing WWE and Vince McMahon. According to court records, former WWE writer Britney Abrahams filed a civil suit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York on April 24. She is suing WWE and its staff for “discriminatory treatment, harassment, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, unlawful […] The post Ex-WWE Writer Sues Vince McMahon And WWE, Cites ‘Offensively Racist’ Scripts appeared first on Wrestlezone.
(Bloomberg) -- Senator Ted Cruz said that “under no circumstances should the United States default on our debt,” as the House prepares to vote on a plan that would raise the debt ceiling but slash federal spending, which the White House opposes.Most Read from BloombergTesla Drops Model Y Starting Price Below the Average US VehicleQuants Are ‘Out of Ammo’ for Buying Stocks, Goldman WarnsFirst Republic Bank to Weigh Up to $100 Billion in Asset SalesFox Fired Its Biggest Star Tucker Carlson, Who Ba
During House testimony on whether transgender minors should have access health care, man accused non-Christians who opposed HB 68 of being possessed.
Critics, including some Democrats, claim the party is shutting out other potential candidates by not planning any primary debates. ABC’s Lindsay Watts reports.
President Biden repeated an increasingly common theme among Democrats: That they know what's best for your children and their education.
A chance to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks was in his hands, and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could have used that moment to draw up some sort of highly technical play with lots of scribbles and squiggles to tell everyone where to go. It’s happening, and Butler is one of the biggest reasons why.
Pete Davidson and Edie Falco stopped by the 'Good Housekeeping' office for a fun cover shoot to celebrate Mother's Day and their new Peacock comedy 'Bupkis.'
The West may be out of the woods in ensuring its water supply this year, but the water crisis is still very much alive, experts caution. Last week, the California Department of Natural Resources announced that the state would receive 100% water allocation for the first time since 2006, meaning that communities and farmers under the State Water Project would receive all of its water requests for the year. In February, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced that the Central Valley Project, which obtains its water from the Colorado River, would also receive 100% water allocation -- the first time since 2017.
Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched its last new combustion engine model - the next generation of the E-Class, which will be built in Germany and China and go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of this year. "Building a battery in retrospectively is always a compromise," Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer said at a media roundtable. The car features an infotainment "hyperscreen" across the front of the vehicle, rear-seat entertainment and a projection of the Mercedes star in the brakelights, with entertainment options adapted for audiences in markets from Europe to South Korea and China.
"I’m sliding down a 60-ft clamshell," says the star, who graces this year's cover of PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue
The force is strong at the two Disney theme parks, which have some exciting things coming up for 'Star Wars' fans.
Tesla is facing a lawsuit over the death of an Apple engineer. The judge ordered Elon Musk to be interviewed under oath about his past statements.
CM Punk made an impromptu visit to Monday Night Raw ahead of the telecast, and now details are surfacing about what apparently went down.
Developer Dramatic Labs just set a release date of May 23rd for the narrative adventure game Star Trek: Resurgence. It was supposed to come out in spring of 2022, but better late than never, right? The title launches for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC via the Epic Games Store.