Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Jan. 17, 2024, in Hampton, N.H. DeSantis has suspended his Republican presidential campaign after a disappointing showing in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, ending his White House bid on Sunday, Jan. 21, after failing to meet lofty expectations that he would seriously challenge former President Donald Trump. | Michael Dwyer, Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign for president Sunday, just two days before the New Hampshire primary.

DeSantis made the announcement in a video posted to X in which he also endorsed former President Donald Trump.

The move comes after DeSantis lost the Iowa caucuses to Trump by 30 percentage points, according to the Deseret News.

“Following our second-place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward,” he said. “If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it. But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources. We don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis continued. “He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, or repackage formed of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

Related