Ron DeSantis: Florida Governor unhurt after car accident in Tennessee

Ron DeSantis and his team were unharmed in the car accident, his spokesperson said

Florida governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday morning but is unhurt, a spokesperson for his campaign said.

The governor was in Chattanooga, Tennessee for campaign fundraisers.

His spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, said the accident happened when Mr DeSantis was traveling to an event.

The BBC understands that members of his security team received "minor injuries".

No further details were given about the incident.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Mr Griffin's statement read.

The BBC has learnt that members of his security detail, who are employed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, suffered minor injuries.

Mr DeSantis, 44, is vying for the Republican nomination in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, where he is expected to challenge former US president Donald Trump.