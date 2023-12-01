Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom have a contentious debate over taxes, gas prices and more

Is Gov. Gavin Newsom running for president?

That was the question on many people's minds when the so-called "Great Red vs. Blue State Debate" with Fox News' Sean Hannity was announced, pitting the Democratic governor of California against Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and current Republican presidential candidate.

Another way to phrase that question, as Newsom put it at the top of the debate, is "What are we actually doing here?" Why are we spending a random Thursday night watching two men on a debate stage who are not running against each other — one of whom's not running for anything?

According to Newsom, his purpose was to "tell the truth about the Biden-Harris record, and compare and contrast Ron DeSantis's record and the Republican Party's record as a point of contrast that's as different as daylight and darkness."

In other words ... Newsom wasn't on the debate stage because he's launching a "shadow campaign" for the presidential nomination, as DeSantis repeatedly stated, but to serve as a proxy defending Biden's record.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is polling second in the GOP primary field, with just 9% support, behind Trump with 68% support.

"There's one thing that we have in common, is neither of us will be a nominee for our party in 2024," quipped Newsom at the start of the debate.

But for the most part, the debate between the two governors centered on criticizing the policies in each other's states, while talking over each other and hurling insults. And while Hannity started the debate by stating he would be "moderating this debate, not a part of this debate," and that the questions would come from "well-sourced, fact-centered perspectives," he also admitted that it is "widely known that I am a conservative," and at times the questions seemed to skew that way. Newsom was often asked to defend his record or explain a negative data point about California, while DeSantis was mostly asked questions that were less challenging in nature.

So if you missed the debate (it was available to watch on Fox News, on the Fox News website with a cable subscription, or audio-only through Fox News Radio), you didn't really miss much. But below are a few key takeaways for Californians wondering how their state fared in the "Great Red vs. Blue State Debate."

Are people leaving California for Florida?

According to Hannity and DeSantis, people are leaving blue states like California in droves and moving to red states like Florida, a claim Newsom said "would be fun to fact check."

Those ex-Californians include Newsom's father-in-law, DeSantis pointed out.

"I was talking to a fella who had made the move from California to Florida, and he was telling me that Florida is much better, governed safer, better budget, lower taxes, all this stuff, and he's really happy with the quality of life and then he paused and he said, 'Oh, by the way, I'm Gavin Newsom's father-in-law,'" DeSantis said.

California is experiencing a net decline in total population for the first time in many years, but as a percentage of the state's total population, the number of people leaving for other states is relatively small. Last year, about 29,000 Floridians moved to California, while 51,000 people moved from California to Florida, according to the Los Angeles Times. But when those numbers are taken as a percentage of each state's population, those numbers are pretty similar.

Affordability, taxes, gas prices

The two also went back-and-forth over taxes and affordability in their two states, arguing over who makes things worse for the working class in their states. DeSantis compared Florida's nonexistent income tax rate to California's higher tax rates, which are higher than Florida's in every category except for property taxes.

Newsom said the difference came down to Florida having a regressive tax rate and "taxing low-income workers more than we tax millionaires and billionaires in the state of California," while DeSantis responded that part of why people are leaving the state is due to the higher taxes.

"How does paying $7 in gas help working people?" DeSantis said.

Later in the debate, Hannity asked Newsom if he could "name one source of energy that you can bring online in the next three to six months that would be as inexpensive for the people in this country as fossil fuels."

Newsom responded by calling DeSantis a hypocrite for campaigning for a fracking ban and against offshore oil drilling, and also "running away from climate change," which DeSantis called "just more lies."

This story will be updated.

