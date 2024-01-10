Ron DeSantis hits out at Donald Trump, Nikki Haley ahead of Iowa caucus: Takeaways from his town hall

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was out of time.

At a televised Iowa town hall Tuesday evening, DeSantis' comments on abortion were cut off as the program, hosted by Fox News, hit its run time. The abrupt return to regular programming, where the topic of the day was former President Donald Trump's appearance at a federal appeals court, nearly became an analogy for the GOP presidential primary.

DeSantis has put up strong debate performances and cut back on unforced errors leading into the Iowa Caucus on Jan. 15. Yet, he has been unable to break through with Trump dominating much of the national conversation.

Early excitement about DeSantis' candidacy, when he was polling higher nationally, dissipated and has not returned. Instead, interest in former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has surged. The dynamics of the contest have locked the pair in a fierce primary battle for voters seeking a Trump alternative.

In Iowa on Tuesday evening, DeSantis stressed his political organization has the power to beat Trump, who leads by roughly 30 points in the state, and could gain traction in spite of the snowstorms sweeping through the Midwest.

Neither time, nor Iowa's unruly winter weather, are on his side.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Fox News Channel town hall Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.

DeSantis' slap at Haley

A major obstacle to DeSantis' attempt to catch up to Trump: The prospect that Haley, who is in in a close third, will cut into his support in Iowa.

Haley took a swipe at DeSantis over a foreign policy gaffe he made as a candidate-in-waiting during her Fox News townhall on Monday evening. Asked about it on Tuesday by Fox, he pivoted to Haley's recent challenge to New Hampshire voters to "correct" the anticipated results of the Iowa caucus during their upcoming primary.

"It's tough for me to take something from somebody that goes to another state, and then says Iowa's votes need to be corrected. You know, I found that to be deeply offensive," DeSantis said at his town hall. "I've met folks here in Iowa, folks here represent the best of America and are patriotic, hardworking, God fearing, that's what we need to engineer come back to this country."

DeSantis accused Haley of trying to "swoop" into Iowa, a state she has campaigned in heavily, while putting an emphasis on New Hampshire. "What she did was wrong," he said of her comment, which Haley says she made in jest.

Beating up on Trump

DeSantis tried to draw clear distinctions between his policy proposals and Trump's and knocked the former president for refusing to participate in any of the Republican primary debates.

Referencing the sparring match he competed in against California Gov. Gavin Newsom in November, DeSantis said, "Republican voters need to ask which candidate would be able to go toe to toe with some of these other Democrats who they may run."

"We don't know how he would fare," DeSantis said of Trump.

He also criticized the former president later for not following through on his signature promise to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it.

"Donald Trump's running for his issues. Nikki Haley is running for her donors' issues. I'm running for your issues, your family's issues, and to turn this country around," DeSantis said Tuesday night.

What would a President DeSantis do?

DeSantis pledged at the town hall to pursue term limits for members of Congress and impose a balanced budget requirement. The governor also said he would push for the ability for the president to line item veto programs they don't support in congressionally-approved spending packages .

DeSantis also promised to declare a national emergency on immigration on the first day of his potential administration and impose fees on remittance payments that immigrants living in America send to their families.

"My view would be very simple. If someone breaks into your home, you would have every right to use lethal force to protect your family," he said of the southern border. "Yet somebody can cut a hole into a wall and break into our country, and we're just supposed to let that happen? Not on my watch. You're going to see major, major response."

A new appreciation for Iowa winters

DeSantis had to make a trip to Florida on Tuesday to deliver his annual State of the State address. His family stayed behind to campaign in Iowa, which has been hit this month with snow storms.

"They had never seen snow until about a month ago," DeSantis said of his three children.

In his absence, DeSantis said his wife, Casey, and young son, Mason, knocked on voters' doors in Iowa.

"Let's just put it this way, he is acquiring an appreciation why so many people in the Midwest retire to southwest Florida," DeSantis said of his son's experience.

