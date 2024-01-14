Ron DeSantis hits Donald Trump ahead of crucial Iowa Caucuses, issues warning to Republican voters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit out at former President Donald Trump on Sunday, issuing a warning to Republican voters just one day before the crucial Iowa Caucuses.

DeSantis in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” was asked to deliver his closing argument to Iowa voters on the eve of the first GOP contest of the 2024 presidential election. The Florida governor said the former president is “running for his issues,” while he’s “running for your issues and your family's issues.”

DeSantis accused the former president of failing to deliver on his signature 2016 and 2020 campaign promises, such as building a wall along America’s southern border. He also accused Trump of being distracted by his four sets of criminal charges, investigations into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and other legal challenges.

“I think that ends up focusing the election on things that are going to be advantageous for Democrats because you're not going to be talking about the border. You're not going to be talking about the economy. You're going to be talking about all these things to make the election a referendum on Donald Trump,” DeSantis said.

But DeSantis on Sunday didn’t reserve his criticism for for the Republican frontrunner. He also hit out at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, accusing her of picking up support from independents, not core GOP voters.

“She is not getting support from conservatives. She's relying on Democrat-leaning independents for her support in the primary, and that's just not the way you can win and galvanize support from the party faithful," DeSantis said.

Trump in the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll led among independents in the Hawkeye State, garnering support from 37% of independent voters who plan to caucus with Republicans. Haley followed with 33%, but independents and Democrats make up half of Haley’s support going into Caucus Day, the poll shows.

Among Haley’s supporters, 39% identify as independents and 11% identify as Democrats.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ron DeSantis hits Donald Trump, Nikki Haley ahead of Iowa Caucuses