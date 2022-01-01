Ron DeSantis Was Joining Wife at Cancer Treatments as AOC Accused Him of Going ‘Missing’

Caroline Downey
·2 min read
Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis cared for his wife as she underwent cancer treatment while left-wing media pundits accused him of vacationing and neglecting his duties amid a Covid-19 surge.

The governor reportedly accompanied his wife Casey to medical appointments for breast cancer on December 29 as critics claimed he had abandoned his post, DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw told Fox News.

DeSantis shared the news of his wife’s diagnosis in October, saying he was committed to helping her through the illness and recovery. He told Fox News that as “the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady.”

DeSantis spokespeople jumped to the governor’s defense after Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) suggested that the governor was “inextricably missing” and ignoring his responsibilities over the last couple of weeks. The congresswoman retorted with that comment on Twitter after she was criticized for visiting Miami Beach on a leisure trip on Friday.

“Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks?” she shot back on Twitter in response to a tweet from Team DeSantis welcoming her to Florida after National Review published photos of her seated outside Doraku Sushi and Izakaya in Miami Beach Thursday afternoon, raising a cocktail in one and checking her phone in another.

“If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello,” she added. “His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here :)”

MSNBC host Joy Reid similarly targeted the governor’s absence without knowing the reason for it. “A governor, not governing during a crisis; and sunning his belly on vacation instead. @GovRonDeSantis is the Nero of Ted Cruzes,” she tweeted.

Pushaw published DeSantis’s schedule in response to show he was not, in fact, on vacation, saying, “Have you ever considered that you’re one of the reasons nobody trusts the media?”

