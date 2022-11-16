Ron DeSantis Is Just One of Trump’s Possible GOP Challengers

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump officially declared his widely anticipated third White House bid on Tuesday, hoping to discourage potential Republican rivals from challenging him for the GOP nomination in 2024.

But the former president’s announcement is unlikely to ward off contenders as party leaders and donors blame Trump for Republicans’ underwhelming midterm election showing and call for a fresh standard-bearer.

Despite those calls, Trump forged ahead with the launch of a comeback run. He’s already started to aim fire at his most formidable would be challengers like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Polls still show the former president as the front-runner in a GOP field and his refusal to willingly pass the torch portends a bruising Republican primary.

Here are 10 candidates who could challenge Trump:

DeSantis: He’s emerged in polling as the clear No. 2 choice behind Trump among Republican primary voters and won a landslide re-election in Florida, a key state for the GOP. He hasn’t said whether he’d challenge Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, but GOP leaders and donors are loudly lining up behind him as the party’s best alternative to Trump. The former president’s recent attacks on him, including calling him Ron “DeSanctimonious” shows that he views the governor as a threat. But DeSantis in recent days has shown no signs of backing down.

Former Vice President Mike Pence: He’s been laying the groundwork for a potential run, campaigning for 2022 midterm candidates and visiting early primary states. He’s also broken from his former boss on the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Pence told ABC he’s “prayerfully considering” whether to run. He said he’d be willing to challenge Trump and that “we’ll have better choices” than the former president.

Former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo: He’s also been laying the groundwork for a presidential run and has said his decision won’t be based on Trump. Pompeo has broken from Trump -- though not explicitly -- saying the GOP needs ``steady hands'' and leaders who are ``looking forward, not staring in the rear-view mirror claiming victimhood,'' a jab at Trump’s false stolen election claims.Former New Jersey Chris Christie: He lost a bid for the 2016 presidential nomination to Trump and became an ally of the former president before turning into a critic. Christie has said he’ll decide early in 2023 whether to make another White House bid but that the GOP needs to decide whether it’s going to be a party of “us” and win national elections or of “me” with Trump’s focus on himself and his interests.

Youngkin: The former co-chief executive officer of Carlyle Group Inc. won last year by embracing Trump’s policies to keep his supporters happy but keeping his distance from the former president to attract suburban independents repelled by him. He hasn’t said whether he’d run in 2024 but campaigned for 2022 midterm candidates. Similar to DeSantis, Trump appears to sense a threat from Youngkin, as he also took a shot at the Virginia governor, manipulating his name to make it sound Chinese.

US Senator Tim Scott: The South Carolina US Senator and only Black Republican in the chamber easily won re-election this year. He said it would be his final six-year term, fueling speculation that he has grander plans. While Scott has previously dodged questions about whether Trump should run, in his election night victory speech, he hinted at a presidential run. “My grandfather voted for the first man of color to be reelected as president of the United States," Scott said. "I wish he had lived long enough to see perhaps another man of color elected president of the United States. But this time, let it be a Republican and not just a Democrat."

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan: The outgoing governor established himself as a vocal Trump critic within the GOP and has said he’d consider a 2024 run appealing as a “common-sense conservative” to more traditional Republican voters who aren’t enthralled by the former president and want to see results.

Nikki Haley: The former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the UN declared early last year that she would not seek the 2024 Republican nomination if Trump ran again. But that was before the GOP midterm fumble. She campaigned across the US for GOP candidates and has been raising money.

US Senator Ted Cruz: The Texas Republican is the only politician within a wide range to either Trump or DeSantis in potential 2024 polls. The 2016 GOP primary runner-up has built an image as a leader on the party’s right flank. Days before the midterms, Cruz called out Trump for not spending more of his own war chest to help Republicans win.

Others: Outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson; Senator Rick Scott of Florida; New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu; South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem; Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

