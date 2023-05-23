Ron DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential bid on Twitter - reports

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential bid during a discussion with Elon Musk on Wednesday, according to US media.

Mr Musk, Twitter's CEO, is scheduled to host a Twitter Spaces event with Mr DeSantis at 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT).

A campaign video is expected later the same evening, according to NBC.

Mr DeSantis is considered the main challenger to former president Donald Trump.

The governor is part of a growing list of Republican contenders for the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race.

Twitter Spaces is a platform that allows "creators" to host audio conversations on Twitter.

A Fox News tweet about the upcoming Twitter Spaces meeting was retweeted by Mr Musk to his 140 million followers on Tuesday.

At a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) event earlier, Mr Musk claimed the occasion will mark "the very first time" such an announcement takes place on social media.

It is not clear whether he is showing support for the Florida governor's campaign by hosting the launch on his platform.

At the WSJ event, he said he was not planning to make an endorsement but wants to use Twitter as a public town square.

The tech mogul has previously expressed support for Mr DeSantis in 2024, including writing on Twitter last November that his preference is for "someone sensible and centrist".

NBC reported that Wednesday's event will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, a supporter of Mr DeSantis.

Mr DeSantis's announcement will come on the first day of a fundraising retreat in Miami where his supporters will reportedly be briefed about the upcoming campaign.

It will end months of speculation about when Mr DeSantis will officially announce his candidacy.

His tenure as Florida's governor has seen the state expand gun-ownership laws, implement restrictions on sex and gender identity education in public schools, and bring in new limits on abortion.

Over the coming months, he is expected to pitch himself as an accomplished politician with a long list of conservative policy achievements - without the "drama" of Mr Trump.

Earlier this month, he aimed thinly veiled criticism at the former president, saying that governing is not about "building a brand or talking on social media".

Donald Trump is no longer an active user of Twitter, although his account was re-instated in November after it was removed in the wake of the 6 January riots at the US Capitol.

Instead, Mr Trump uses his own platform, Truth Social.

Twitter has significantly more active users than Truth Social, potentially giving the DeSantis campaign an opportunity for more publicity.

It will also give him the ear of Mr Musk's large fan base.