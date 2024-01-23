Ron DeSantis may be out of the race but not before humiliating himself one more time

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may have dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday, but not before he made one last embarrassing mistake.

DeSantis announced he was ending his bid for the White House in a video he posted to X (formerly Twitter) on January 21 with a quote that the leader of the Sunshine State attributed to Winston Churchill, but boy was he wrong!

"Winston Churchill once remarked that, 'Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts,'" DeSantis said to close out his video. "While this campaign has ended, the mission continues. Down here in Florida, we will continue to show the country how to lead. Thank you and God bless."

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

Except that Churchill never said that. The quote actually came from a Budweiser advertisement. You know, the 'wokest' beer company. Only DeSantis could mistake the words from a beer commercial for those from a politician known as a great orator.

Since posting the video to X, a community guidelines notice appeared underneath it, warning users that the quote was misattributed to the late UK Prime Minister when it, in fact, came from a Budweiser print ad from 1938.

"The quoted words in this tweet do not appear in this phrasing in any of Winston Churchill's books, articles, speeches and papers, although they have been frequently misattributed to him," the notice read.

You know you're in trouble when Elon Musk's X is correcting you.

It wasn't long before savvy internet sleuths tracked down the true origin of the quote which first appeared in a beer ad that was printed in Life Magazine, The Pink News reports.

The quote is actually from a Budweiser ad in 1938.https://t.co/weaIw0jGpU — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) January 21, 2024

While this flub is hilarious all on its own, it's also ironic considering that Republicans spent last year boycotting Budweiser because the beer company gifted trans-TikToker Dylan Mulvaney with a can that had her face printed on it.

DeSantis even launched a deranged investigation into Bud Light's parent company AB InBev last July, accusing the alcohol company of "not following its 'fiduciary duty' to shareholders and pensioners by collaborating with Mulvaney," NBC News reported at the time.

Oh, the delicious irony of DeSantis ending his pathetic attempt to score the Republican nomination by unknowingly quoting a "woke" beer company he hates!

See the best reactions to DeSantis' embarrassing flub below.

You need to fire a lot of people - this is assuming your candidacy was a legitimate attempt to win. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 21, 2024

We need to mark pudding cups safe ASAP. 👀 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 21, 2024

Wrong DeSantis ends his pathetic presidential campaign, endorses Trump, and attributes a quote to Winston Churchill, who never said those words.



So on point. 🥱 🙄 — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) January 21, 2024

"I did not say that"

- Sun Tzu — Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) January 21, 2024

waging war on gay kids and disney didn’t make you electable?! 😨 — death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) January 21, 2024

Looks like @RonDeSantis left his campaign the same way he entered the race: with an embarrassing screw up on @X.



Imagine having the worst Presidential Campaign in the history of US Politics…



Dropping out via a video message on X because you don’t have the courage or the balls… pic.twitter.com/kOIEfXMAvX — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 22, 2024