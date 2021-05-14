Ron DeSantis' Newsmax town hall was filled with signs he's eyeing 2024

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Montgomery
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If it wasn't clear to you before, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already started his campaign to be president.

The big picture: His hourlong town-hall appearance Wednesday night on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." from The Villages was loaded with evidence that he's positioning himself for 2024.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • He acknowledged his devotion to former President Trump on the same day the congressional GOP ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from its leadership for standing up to him. (She's also eyeing 2024, by the way.)

  • DeSantis said he golfed with Trump recently, and talks to him on the phone.

  • He also attacked President Biden at every turn.

A big tell: DeSantis made no memorable mention of his opponents or likely opponents for governor in 2022.

  • DeSantis barely won in 2018, so it's interesting that he passed on the opportunity to criticize major opponents, like Rep. Charlie Crist.

Between the lines: The often-uncurious "questions" he faced (for example, "Flip-flops or Crocs?" and "Crockett or Tubbs?") highlighted how the conservative media world functions as its own closed ecosystem.

  • DeSantis admitted to the hosts that he pays close attention to his public image because he's married to a former TV journalist.

  • Worth noting: Newsmax had to apologize earlier this month to a Dominion Voting Systems employee for airing false allegations that he manipulated the 2020 presidential election results.

The bottom line: DeSantis used much of his hour to beat up on the CDC, nameless "experts" who have "been wrong time and again," the "corporate media" who "don't believe in facts," and "criminal aliens" that "Biden is releasing back into our society."

  • All of that is undeniable red meat for the wider conservative base across America.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Officials Reportedly Steeling For A Trump Extradition Block By Gov. Ron DeSantis

    Florida law would let the governor intervene if Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance Jr. seeks to extradite Trump after his investigation into possible banking and tax fraud.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would pardon anybody in Florida convicted of breaking masking or social-distancing rules

    The Florida governor in a Fox News interview attacked mask rules and said he would use his powers of clemency to blunt their use.

  • Iranian minister cancels Austrian visit over Israeli flag

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Iran's foreign minister cancelled a visit with his Austrian counterpart to show displeasure that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government had flown the Israeli flag in Vienna in a show of solidarity, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Saturday. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to meet Alexander Schallenberg but had called off the trip, a spokeswoman for Schallenberg said, confirming a report in newspaper Die Presse. "We regret this and take note of it, but for us it is as clear as day that when Hamas fires more than 2,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel then we will not remain silent," the spokeswoman said.

  • Records: Man who killed 3 had called 911 scores of times

    Records show the Maryland man who killed three people, set fire to his home and was fatally shot by responding officers last weekend had contacted 911 dispatchers at least 120 times over the last 24 years, The Baltimore Sun reported. The violence erupted after years of disputes with neighbors, who said Everton Brown, 56, believed law enforcement authorities were invading his property. In 2013, neighbors told dispatchers Brown threatened them through a bullhorn and said they were “concerned someone will get hurt.”

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Blistering Reminders After Sycophantic Tweet About Trump

    The conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican tweeted about the "correct" ex-president.

  • Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws

    The head of a national conservative group told supporters it secretly helped draft legislation in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country as part of a coordinated network of organizations pushing to tighten voting laws across the country. Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, made the claim during a recent meeting with supporters in Arizona. Heritage Action confirmed its authenticity.

  • White House: User fees for infrastructure deal would "violate" Biden's tax pledge

    The White House on Friday said that Republicans' idea to impose user fees for infrastructure spending would "violate" President Biden's promise not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 annually.What they're saying: "The president's pledge and his commitment, his line in the sand, his red line, whatever you want to call it, is that he will not raise taxes for people making less than $400,000 a year," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "User fees that have been proposed out there would violate that."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Some Senate Democrats were open to considering user fees, including increasing the gas tax and raising money from electric car drivers through a vehicle-miles-traveled charge, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told Axios on Thursday that he is "generally supportive of what the president is trying to do, but I think his initial unwillingness to include user fees makes it really hard."Other Democrats opposed user fees because the pay-fors would be too expensive for lower-income Americans.Biden met with Republicans on Thursday to discuss a bipartisan approach to pass an infrastructure package. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Millennials' growing political power and the fight to win their vote

    "Meet the Press Reports" delves into Millennials growing power on Capitol Hill and the fight to win them as a voting bloc.

  • CA attorney general investigating police shooting death of Monterrosa

    "All of us started crying, my parents, my mom's birthday was yesterday so this was almost like a birthday gift to her," Michelle Monterrosa told the I-TEAM.

  • Disney earnings blow away estimates as theme parks return, but streaming slowdown sends stock lower

    The Walt Disney Co. blew away earnings expectations with a Thursday report, but shares still fell in late trading as the pandemic-fueled growth of its streaming services slowed down.

  • Al Jazeera accuses Israel of war crime after tower housing its Gaza offices destroyed

    An Israeli airstrike destroyed the Al Jalaa Tower, a high-rise in Gaza that housed the offices of multiple media outlets in the region, including Al Jazeera and The Associated Press, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continued Saturday. The Israeli military warned people to evacuate the building, and there do not appear to be any reports of casualties; AP has said its staffers are safe. BREAKING: An Israeli airstrike levelled the Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, a 13-floor building housing Qatari television station Al-Jazeera and the American news agency Associated Press. pic.twitter.com/pqeebSAfyO — euronews (@euronews) May 15, 2021 AP reported that there was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted, but Israel has since said it contained "military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization." Gary Pruitt, AP's president and CEO, said the organization is "shocked and horrified" by the strike. "We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life," he said, adding that "the world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today." Al Jazeera responded to the incident, as well, calling for international condemnation of Israel's actions, which the publication called a "blatant violation of human rights" and a "war crime," although American attorney Mark Zaid said that accusation could be complicated if it turns out Hamas was using the media as a "shield" for what would otherwise be a "legitimate target." "The destruction of Al Jazeera offices and that of other media organizations in Al Jalaa tower in Gaza is a blatant violation of human rights and is internationally considered a war crime." — Kamahl Santamaria (@KamahlAJE) May 15, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis deserves relentless investigating7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'

  • China Lands Rover On Mars, Becomes Second Nation To Visit The Red Planet

    China has joined the United States in safely sending an unmanned lander to Mars. The state news agency for China said a rover safely landed on a large plain on Mars early Saturday morning (approximately 7:18 PM ET/4:18 PT Friday). It now joins the United States as the only nations to have visited the red […]

  • Mental Illness is ‘Common Denominator’ in Some Anti-Asian Attacks, NYPD Task Force Chief Says

    Mental illness is the “common denominator” in some of the attacks against Asian Americans in New York, said Inspector Tommy Ng, commander of the city’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force. New York City recorded 42 anti-Asian hate crimes in the first quarter of 2021, the largest number among 16 major cities in the U.S., according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino. Mental illness: Ng spoke in an interview with CBS News anchor Vladimir Duthiers about some of the attacks against Asian Americans.

  • Celtics injury update: Five players to sit vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

    Rest may be a factor as much as health in some cases.

  • Cowboys sign 4 draft picks to rookie contracts day before minicamp

    The team's fifth- through seventh-round selections all inked their deals prior to the start of Friday's minicamp session.

  • Old Boise Carnegie Library to become a Vandal, thanks to Idaho Legislature

    “This one is coming at us pretty fast.”

  • Patty Mills with an assist vs the New York Knicks

    Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs) with an assist vs the New York Knicks, 05/13/2021

  • Congressman Clyde's Capitol Tours!

    Come one, come whole mob! #Colbert #ALateShow #ColdOpens

  • Playing Skeletor Helped Persuade Mark Hamill to Not Quit Animation

    Mark Hamill was thinking of quitting voice acting in animated roles, but the lure of Skeletor in Masters of the Universe was irresistible. The post Playing Skeletor Helped Persuade Mark Hamill to Not Quit Animation appeared first on Nerdist.

  • India's National Stock Exchange moves court to access $817 million corpus

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The National Stock Exchange of India said on Friday that it has moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal to get access to 60 billion rupees ($816.77 million) of its revenue deposited into a separate account for more than four years. Apart from seeking permit to withdraw money from the account, the stock exchange said in a statement that it has requested the tribunal to allow discontinuation of transfer of revenue generated from its co-location facility to the account. In September 2016, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had asked the NSE to deposit revenue generated from offering co-location services into a separate account and had barred it from using those funds, according to an Economic Times https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/nse-approaches-sat-to-access-over-6000-cr/articleshow/82619623.cms report earlier in the day.