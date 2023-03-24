Ron DeSantis Offers Up Weird Denial Of An Even Weirder Accusation

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ― widely believed to be weighing a run for the Republican presidential nomination next year ― issued a strange denial of an even stranger story.

The Daily Beast reported last week that he eats “like a starving animal,” and detailed an incident four years ago where he ate pudding with three fingers.

“It was a very serious allegation,” Piers Morgan said sarcastically during an interview with DeSantis. “But I have to put it to you, governor: Have you ever eaten a chocolate pudding with three fingers?”

DeSantis denied it... sort of.

“I don’t remember ever doing that, I’m telling you” DeSantis replied. “Maybe when I was a kid.”

“It’s interesting, there’s a lot of people, when they go at you, sometimes they have really good ammunition, like you’re a crook, you did this, you did that,” DeSantis said. “For me, they’re talking about pudding. Really? Is that the best you got? Bring it on!”

The pudding is a weird detail from a story.

But despite DeSantis’ claim, it’s hardly the biggest allegation against him.

He’s on record as governor of Florida engaging in relentless attacks on the LGBTQ community, launching a right-wing takeover of schools, misleading migrants in a political stunt, and fueling an endless series of petty feuds and grudges over “woke” culture.