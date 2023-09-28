Ron DeSantis’s Painfully Weird Smile Goes Viral During GOP Debate Once Again

It’s a big night for DeSantis, and he’s putting on a smile—a creepy facsimile of one, anyway.



At the second Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, Ron Desantis once again tried to smile normally and once again failed.

Viewers watching the debate couldn’t help but notice that when speaking about vetoing “bloating spending bills,” DeSantis plastered a faltering smile on his face, which quickly fell into a disturbed grimace.

DeSantis had the exact same problem during the first Republican debate last month, when his failed attempt to smile quickly became a viral meme.

DeSantis has demonstrated a slew of robotic behavior, from short-circuiting before the press, to seeming like a stock photo model in a series of pictures from 2015 meant to communicate that he was just a regular human man.



At this point, not every viewer is buying that the awkward DeSantis can even hold a conversation.

