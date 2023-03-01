Ron DeSantis' past views could come back to bite him in Iowa, a critical state for any GOP challenger to Trump

Brent D. Griffiths
·7 min read
Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisPaul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Ron DeSantis supported killing a federal mandate that is prized by the ethanol industry.

  • DeSantis' past votes are being scrutinized ahead of an expected presidential campaign.

  • The ethanol industry is huge in Iowa, and Iowa is key to any Republican hoping to defeat Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' potential bid to dethrone former President Donald Trump could hit a critical snag in Iowa, home to the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

DeSantis, like many other House conservatives, was previously opposed to a federal mandate that has helped spur domestic ethanol production. As a Floridian, he faced little to no cost for such a view.

As a now likely future presidential candidate, he will have some explaining to do.

DeSantis voting record is already a punching bag 

DeSantis' potential rivals have already begun tearing into his record. He hasn't even announced a campaign yet.

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have made it clear that they'll go after his votes to fundamentally change Medicare and Social Security. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Hayley, the only other major GOP candidate at the moment, blasted DeSantis for not going far enough with a parental education rights bill that critics tagged as "Don't say gay." While New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu went after the Floridian for targeting private businesses, a likely nod to Florida's efforts to punish Disney after the company criticized the parental rights bill.

But primaries are not won in debates; they're won in states. One of those states is Iowa, and one bill in particular could jeopardize his fate there.

Less than a year before he announced his gubernatorial run, the then-Florida congressman co-sponsored legislation in 2017 that would have immediately ended the Renewable Fuel Standard, a mandate that requires renewable fuel to be blended into the nation's fuel supply.

The federal mandate applies to multiple categories of biofuels, but it's main requirements are met by corn starch ethanol. Iowa produces more corn than any other state, and a majority of that crop is processed into ethanol along with the byproducts such as livestock feed.

"If you come to Iowa, you're going to talk about agriculture," Monte Shaw, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, told Insider. "Over 60% of Iowa's corn crop, which is, of course the largest in the country, goes into an ethanol plant."

A corn field by an ethanol plant in Nevada, Iowa
In this 2013 file photo, a corn field is seen near an ethanol plant in Nevada, Iowa.Charlie Riedel/File/AP

The bill, written by then-Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, would have immediately ended the mandate. The mandate is not without its detractors. Some conservatives have long loathed it since it's a government mandate on private industry, while some environmentalists question if boosting ethanol is the most environmentally sound policy.

"He was a congressman from Florida, probably hadn't been to Iowa, probably hadn't toured an ethanol plant, probably hadn't talked to a whole lot of corn growers, quite frankly," Shaw said. "Do I like the fact that this is track record? No. I don't want anyone to dislike ethanol. Is that a deal-breaker? Hell no."

Iowa looms large over the modern presidential primary and caucus calendar. At the very least, any candidate who wants to topple Trump will need to finish near the top in the state.

DeSantis won't be alone in facing questions

Trump's own administration was hammered over its handling of the renewable fuel standard. Both of Iowa's Republican senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, repeatedly sought to play the then-president against his EPA administrators. The Environmental Protection Agency is responsible for setting standard. The agency also fields requests from smaller oil refiners, which are allowed to ask for waivers if they can prove that the mandate is financially harmful.

"Once again, EPA is playing games and not helping President Trump with farmers. An agreement was reached on September 12 in an Oval Office meeting between several Midwest leaders, President Trump and other members of his Administration," Grassley and Ernst said in a 2019 statement. "This does not reflect what we agreed to in that meeting."

Shaw deemed Trump a "mixed bag." He praised the Trump administration for moving to allow a higher-blend of ethanol to be sold at gas stations year-round. Like Iowa's senators, he was also deeply frustrated by how Trump's EPA enforced the renewable fuel standard.

Then again, Donald Trump did win the 2016  nomination without Iowa.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is weighing a 2024 campaign, may be in more hot water among Iowans.

Pompeo took a strong position against a key tax credit for wind energy during his time in Congress. Pompeo delighted in leading the struggle against the Wind Production Tax Credit, a policy so close to Grassley that the Iowa senator is often called the "father" of it. Iowa is also the nation's second-largest producer of wind energy. The then-Kansas lawmaker took a strong philosophical stance against government support of specific renewable sources.

No state produces ethanol — or headaches for the GOP — like Iowa does

Iowa is the nation's largest ethanol producer. Forty-one plants are based in the state, stretching all the way from Council Bluffs and the Nebraska border to the West to Muscatine and the Illinois border to the East. Last year, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said that the state set another record as it produced 4.5 billion barrels of ethanol. In 2021, the last year for which there is full data, the US in total produced 15 billion barrels.

The marriage between a once-nascent industry and Iowa's raw political power is so well known that The West Wing devoted a whole episode to the question of whether aspiring presidents would shuck aside their past views for a chance to win.

Shaw said that there are many "myths" about the standard and the caucuses, rejecting that there are any sort of "kiss the ring" moments. Instead, he said his organization uses the caucuses as a tool to educate candidates.

"Believe me, I wish it was that easy, right?" he said. "It's not what it's like at all. The ethanol industry isn't here because of the Iowa caucuses,  we're here because we're the world's cheapest source of fuel octane."

McCain spent years ripping federal support of ethanol, including a now-expired subsidy before slightly softening his stance. As McCain would often say in the state, "I do have a glass of ethanol every morning with Chuck Grassley."

But the era of "King Corn" may be ending.

Ted Cruz speaks to supporters after winning the 2016 Iowa Republican caucuses
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz speaks to supporters after winning the 2016 Iowa Republican caucuses.Chris Carlson/AP

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was hammered for months on the campaign trail for wanting to phase out the Renewable Fuel Standard. He appeared to soften his position, though his campaign pushed back on the idea he was changing his views. Ultimately, he emerged victorious, the only Republican not named Donald Trump to win one of the four early states in 2016. He also did so without ever explicitly promising the entirety of what the biofuels industry would want.

Iowa is all about the expectations game. Media attention on the top finishers is only likely to increase amid the prospect that it will be Trump's first time on a ballot since losing the 2020 election. Delegate allocation rules mean that no candidate is anywhere close to the nomination even if they emerge victorious, but a poor finish could doom a campaign.

For now, whether DeSantis has changed his mind since his time in Congress remains unclear. Representatives for the governor did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR fans bid farewell to Fontana's famed Auto Club Speedway

    The historic speedway is set to be demolished, but NASCAR plans to build a short track on the remaining land by 2026.

  • Rangers scrambling to get Patrick Kane, bludgeon Kings 5-2 at home | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, USA Today Network's Vincent Mercogliano joins the show to discuss the Rangers' big 5-2 win over the Kings Sunday, as well as their chances of trading for Patrick Kane.

  • Want to live longer? Sleeping like this may help

    Not getting enough sleep could be shortening your life, a new study suggests​. CBS News spoke with the study's co-author about the "fairly simple" improvements that can help.

  • Group challenging student debt relief: Biden administration giving universities ‘blank check’

    One of the groups challenging the Biden administration’s student debt relief took out a full-page advertisement in The New York Times on Tuesday saying President Biden is handing universities a “blank check.” The advertisement is headlined with, “Why is the Biden Administration Giving American Universities a Blank Check?” and features an illustration on a check…

  • Hundreds of OC students snowed in at mountain science camps for days

    Hundreds of Irvine Unified School District students are stranded at science camps in San Bernardino County due to heavy snowfall in the area, and efforts are underway to get them home.

  • Rust belt province got old before it got rich, as much of China will

    Wang Fengqin suffered from hunger in her youth, when Mao Zedong was running China, so it brings her joy to cook a nice dinner whenever her sons visit her in the rapidly depopulating northeastern village of Wudaogang. A problem for Chinese leaders as they plan to reform the country's fragmented, poorly funded pension system, is that the provincial government in Heilongjiang needs cash transfers from richer regions to pay even Wang's modest benefit. As China's 1.4 billion population declines and ages, in part because of a policy that limited couples to one child from 1980 to 2015, pressure on pension budgets is soaring.

  • ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner talks falling ‘short’ but says ‘we keep on trying’

    Kevin Costner shared a new song he co-wrote titled "One More Day." He revealed the meaning behind the song, saying time is the "greatest gift."

  • Professor Kenneth Bagshawe, oncologist who greatly advanced the treatment of a rare form of cancer – obituary

    Professor Kenneth Bagshawe, who has died aged 97, was one of a small handful of doctors who developed the specialty of medical oncology in the 1960s. Before this, cancer was treated by either surgery or radiotherapy, but the discovery of drugs which could have an effect on malignant disease led to the need for a different type of doctor with the skills to develop and understand this new type of treatment and to evaluate its effectiveness.

  • TikTok found IRL Lizzie McGuire shoes at Target, and I’m ready to drop my entire paycheck on them

    This is actually what dreams are made of.

  • FTX's Singh pleads guilty as pressure mounts on Bankman-Fried

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nishad Singh, the former director of engineering at now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges on Tuesday, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors' investigation into FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. "I am unbelievably sorry for my role in all of this," Singh said, adding that he knew by mid-2022 that Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research, was borrowing FTX customer funds, and customers were not aware.

  • Florida shooting spree suspect faces additional murder charges

    A Florida man accused of killing three people, including a television journalist and a 9-year-old girl, in a shooting spree last week will face additional first-degree murder charges, the local sheriff said on Tuesday. Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who was arrested shortly after the attacks last Wednesday in the Orlando suburbs of Pine Hills, had already been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin. Moses will now also face first degree murder charges in the death of Dylan Lyons, a 24-year-old TV reporter, and 9-year-old T'yonna Major, Orange County Sheriff John Mina told a news conference.

  • Puerto Rico to close lone zoo after years of complaints

    Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected negligence, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists. The Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in the western coastal town of Mayaguez has remained closed since hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island in September 2017, with activists questioning the state of the zoo’s more than 300 animals and their future. Puerto Rico's government announced the permanent closure of the 45-acre zoo Monday as federal authorities investigate allegations of mistreatment of animals.

  • Ukraine Air Force says country’s air defenses to be further strengthened

    Ukraine's air defense system will be strengthened, in particular with additional NASAMS batteries and missiles for them, as well as the Patriot and SAMP/T systems, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Feb. 28.

  • Car prices may soon see a key pattern change

    Within recent sales figures lies an exciting trend. New car prices have steadily risen, but analysts think that could change.

  • Mexican president rebukes U.S. State Department over protest comments

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday criticized comments by U.S. State Department officials about recent protests in Mexico, accusing the department of meddling in his country's affairs. Tens of thousands of Mexicans took to the streets on Sunday to protest against measures pushed through this month by Lopez Obrador to shrink the country's independent electoral authority, after the opposition attacked his move as a threat to democracy. State Department officials hailed what they described as the political debate around the electoral overhaul, prompting a terse response from Lopez Obrador, who said the department "always meddles in things that are not its business."

  • Biden Says Republicans Are Coming for Medicaid and Obamacare, Too

    President Joe Biden continued his attacks on Republicans Tuesday, warning in a speech from Virginia Beach, Virginia, that some in the GOP would raise health care costs, cut vital programs like Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act and cause millions of people to lose their medical insurance. The president also kept up his focus on the deficit, continuing an effort to claim the mantle of fiscal responsibility and paint Republicans as endangering the full faith and credit of the country. Biden is s

  • S. Korean politician in hot water for resurfaced fanfic featuring K-pop star IU

    Controversy is swirling around South Korean politician Jang Ye-chan after a fanfiction he authored years ago allegedly referenced singer IU in a lewd manner. Jang is a 34-year-old candidate for the head position of the youth division in South Korea’s conservative People Power Party (PPP). One female character in the novel is a singer named Lee Ji-eun, the legal birth name of K-pop artist IU.

  • Biden admin grilled over $23 billion in licenses for blacklisted Chinese firms

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration approved more than $23 billion worth of licenses for companies to ship U.S. goods and technology to blacklisted Chinese companies in the first quarter of 2022, a Republican lawmaker said on Tuesday. The data comes amid growing pressure on the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden to further expand a broad crackdown on shipments of sensitive U.S. technology to China from Republican lawmakers, who now control the House of Representatives.

  • A former anthropology student led police to identify two men missing for decades

    A tip, modern technology and a call from a former anthropology student led to the identification of the two men who went missing decades ago.

  • New drug slows vision loss, improves quality of life for people with age-related eye disease

    The FDA has approved the first drug to treat a certain type of age-related vision loss. Dr. Jon LaPook explains who could benefit and how it works.