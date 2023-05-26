Ron DeSantis: A quick guide to the Florida governor

Ron DeSantis stands behind two microphones. He looks impassioned as he gives a speech. He's in front of a picture, surrounded by a golden border with the words "Great Seal of the State of Florida" written in red block capitals

He's big in Florida, has picked a fight with Disney and he wants to be president of the US. If you're not sure who Ron DeSantis is, here's a quick introduction.

He's the governor of Florida

In America, each of the states has a governor - a person who supervises how the state is run. They're elected every four years, and have power over things like gun control, abortion access and whether murderers can get the death penalty.

Where he's very popular

The 44-year-old has been involved in Florida politics since 2012. Before that he was in the US Navy and worked as a prosecutor. In 2018 he became Florida governor, and was elected again in 2022 with a huge victory over his opponent.

His fans think he's a political rock star

Ron DeSantis is a Republican - the more conservative of America's two main political parties - he's loosened gun laws and narrowed access to abortions. These have been popular with Republican voters in Florida, and also earned Mr DeSantis national attention.

Who's big on family values

Ron DeSantis, his wife, Casey, and their three children pose in front of a United States flag. Mr Santis, wearing a blue suit with a white shirt and red tie, holds one of his young daughters, waving with his free arm. Mrs Desantis, wearing a fitted gold/yellow floor-length dress, stands with the couple's young son and daughter at her side, holding their hands.

Mr DeSantis is married to Casey DeSantis - a former TV journalist - they have three children together and she's often by his side at big campaign events. They got married at Walt Disney World, in Orlando, Florida, in 2009.

But opponents think he's a far-right extremist

He regularly attacks "woke ideology" and has made policies removing certain books from public schools and limiting some funding for transgender healthcare. Opponents worry that he wants to take laws he's made in Florida and bring them to the rest of America.

He wants to be the next US president

Ron DeSantis' popularity in Florida and his increasing fame elsewhere has inspired him to run for president. The launch of his campaign on Twitter didn't go smoothly, and the livestream set up to announce it malfunctioned.

But he'll have to beat Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis appears at a campaign rally with Donald Trump. Both are stood behind a microphone, which Mr DeSantis appears to be reaching towards. Mr Trump is smirking, and Mr DeSantis has a wry smile. The mood is playful and relaxed.

American parties get to choose who they put forward as a possible president. Donald Trump is very popular with members of the Republican party, but the general public are thought to be less convinced. Former "Donald" supporter Mr DeSantis is hoping that members will believe he can get people outside the party, who might not be Trump fans, to vote for him.

And he's got a battle with Disney to fight

Disney, which attracts millions of tourists and employs thousands in Florida, opposed Mr DeSantis' so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill limiting what teachers can say about LGBT issues in schools. He reacted by trying to remove Disney's special tax status and take over its management board. That didn't quite work, and Mr DeSantis' fight with Mickey Mouse continues.