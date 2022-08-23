Ron DeSantis Releases 'Top Gun'-Inspired Ad And The Twitter Mockery Is Top-Notch

Florida Gov. Ron De Santis (R) released a new campaign on Monday inspired by “Top Gun” that managed to inspire some top-notch mockery on Twitter.

The ad ― which is called “Top Gov” (get it?) — features a tough-talking DeSantis focusing on the issue he apparently thinks is the most pressing thing for voters: corporate media.

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, this is your governor speaking. Today’s training evolution — dogfighting, taking on the corporate media,” DeSantis said while wearing a Tom Cruise-style leather jacket.

He then discusses how people should deal with those dreaded journalists who keep asking questions he doesn’t want to answer.

“The rules of engagement are as follows. No. 1: Don’t fire unless fired upon, but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force. ... No. 2: Never, ever back down from a fight. ... No. 3: Don’t accept their narrative.”

Throughout, the ad features clips of him refusing to answer media questions ― as though this were a positive thing.

Although the ad has earned more than 1 million views since the governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, first posted it, it also attracted lots of snark.

#Florida@GovRonDeSantis, who's too scared to take questions from FL reporters about real issues, cosplays as a tough guy in campaign ad. https://t.co/kNehIYhlmD — Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) August 23, 2022

A brief history of candidates looking like total dorks.

Dukakis in a tank.

DeSantis in a plane. pic.twitter.com/3jeb8kloRS — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) August 23, 2022

This is so cringe. I literally am frozen in a cringe position from the cringeyness of this video. https://t.co/qJBP3J8htS — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 23, 2022

Someone pitched that ad and DeSantis said yes. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 23, 2022

Let's also remember: In a previous campaign ad, this clown was shown reading "Art of the Deal" to his kid. https://t.co/rYonjUp71C — Rich Campbell (@RCampbellmc58) August 23, 2022

Some, like CTV anchor Ian White, wondered whether his priorities might be misplaced ...

"Taking on the corporate media" in a commercial that airs on every TV newscast in Florida. https://t.co/uQdvQtkHvr — CTV - Ian White (@CTVIanWhite) August 23, 2022

Ron DeSantis runs an ad about dealing with ... the media. #sayfiehttps://t.co/tlmNrI2Cj7 — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) August 23, 2022

... or whether it was actually intended for Florida voters, especially since DeSantis is considered a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

A Ron DeSantis re-election ad…airing outside of Florida. https://t.co/2MEZ77z1Il — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) August 23, 2022

One person cleverly articulated the general social media reaction to the video in only six words.

Oh my. Oh no. Just no. https://t.co/HE115XXGCi — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) August 23, 2022

