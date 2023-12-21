Ron DeSantis reveals what he would change about the 2024 Republican primary: Donald Trump's indictments

WASHINGTON — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed in an interview that if he could change one element of the 2024 Republican presidential primary, he wishes former President Donald Trump had not been indicted in four criminal cases.

“If I could have one thing changed, I wish Trump hadn’t been indicted on any of this stuff. I mean, honestly, I think that, you know, from Alvin Bragg on - I’ve criticized the cases,” DeSantis told the Christian Broadcasting Network.

DeSantis is referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and allegation Trump falsified business records in connection with hush money payments made to two women. Trump was charged with 34 felony counts in the case.

Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd while campaigning ahead of the caucus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at American Legion Post 721 in Coralville, Iowa.

“Someone like that’s distorting justice, which is bad, but I also think it distorted the primary,” DeSantis said, adding, “(The indictments) just crowded out, I think, so much other stuff, and it sucked out a lot of oxygen.”

Aside from Trump's charges in New York, he faces federal charges and state charges in Georgia on allegations he tried to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden. He also faces federal charges over accusations he mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House.

But the former president's criminal charges haven't necessarily slowed his reelection campaign. Trump has garnered 63.8% support among Republican voters, according to a Real Clear Politics average of national polls, compared to DeSantis' 11.6%.

