Reuters

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday brushed off a lawsuit against him by Walt Disney Co, describing it as politically motivated and accusing the company of lacking accountability and transparency. Speaking in Jerusalem during an international tour aimed at burnishing his foreign policy credentials before an expected presidential bid, DeSantis hailed Israel as "one of the most valued and trusted" allies of the United States. But he faced questions on the lawsuit filed against him by Disney, which has accused his administration of "weaponizing its power to inflict political punishment" in a dispute over special provisions for the Disney World theme part in central Florida.