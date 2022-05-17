  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ron DeSantis signed a law banning protests outside of homes and called abortion protesters 'unruly mobs'

Hannah Getahun
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ron DeSantis
    Ron DeSantis
    American politician
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has seen his star rise in the GOP as he openly tussles with the Biden administration on its COVID and economic policies.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRonda Churchill/Getty Images

  • Governor DeSantis signed a bill Monday that prohibited protests outside Florida residences.

  • The law, set to take effect in October, will allow protestors to disperse or be arrested.

  • DeSantis cited the recent abortion protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Monday that will soon make it unlawful to picket outside of homes in Florida.

HB 1571 passed in the Florida State Legislature in March. In a statement about the new protest law, DeSantis pointed to the recent abortion protesters in front of Supreme Court Justices' homes as examples and called them "unruly mobs" and "angry crowds."

"Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate," DeSantis said in a statement. "This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law."

The law, which will take effect in October, allows law enforcement to ask protestors to disperse from residential areas. If protestors refuse to leave after a warning, law enforcement can arrest and charge them with a second-degree misdemeanor.

Recently US Senators moved to outlaw protests outside of Justice's homes after condemning them.

DeSantis has cracked down on protests before and signed an "anti-riot" protest law in 2021 that granted civil immunity to drivers who hit protestors blocking roadways. The law was ultimately blocked by a judge.

Representatives for DeSantis did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis says Florida could take control of Disney's special district

    The Republican governor last month signed a bill that will eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District in Central Florida, a special governing jurisdiction that has allowed the company to operate Walt Disney World Resort as its own city since the late 1960s. DeSantis has been locked in a feud with the entertainment company since its leaders came out in opposition of a new state law that limits the teaching and discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools. DeSantis told a news conference on Monday that rather than have local communities absorb jurisdiction over Disney, it is "more likely that the state will actually assume control."

  • Enfamil maker Reckitt cranks up operations to put baby formula on U.S shelves

    Reckitt Benckiser is boosting baby formula production by about 30% and making more frequent deliveries to stores as it looks to counter a nationwide shortage in U.S. supermarkets, an executive told Reuters. Reckitt, which makes its U.S. formula in three facilities in Michigan, Indiana and Minnesota, has also granted plants "unlimited overtime" to put in extra shifts, Robert Cleveland, senior vice president, North America and Europe Nutrition at Reckitt, told Reuters in an interview. Along with cutting back on some items that take longer to produce, this has allowed the company to make about 30% more baby formula, he said.

  • Elise Stefanik Denies Promoting 'Great Replacement,' But Amps Up Rhetoric Anyway

    The congresswoman condemned those who suggested she promoted the same “great replacement” message behind Saturday's shooting in Buffalo.

  • 'Spreading like wildfire': NY Gov. Kathy Hochul demands tech CEOs remove radicalizing content like the Buffalo shooter suspect's 'bone-chilling' manifesto

    Social media CEOs should help curb public violence by scrubbing hateful conspiracy theories from their platforms, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul pleaded Sunday.

  • Biden just unveiled a new plan to make housing more affordable as Congress dithers on their economic agenda

    The White House plans to use federal dollars to entice cities to build more affordable single family, multifamily, and manufactured housing.

  • Biden approves return of US troops for Somalia counterterrorism fight, reversing Trump

    Reversing a decision by predecessor Donald Trump, President Joe Biden has approved a Pentagon request to redeploy several hundred American troops to Somalia for what the National Security Council calls "a persistent U.S. military presence" there as part of counterterrorism efforts. The move will reestablish an open-ended mission in Somalia assisting the country in its fight against al-Shabab, a local al-Qaida affiliate. The group once ruled Somalia and has been seeking to regain territorial control over parts of the country.

  • North Korea, still lacking COVID vaccine, reports another massive surge in illnesses

    North Korea on Tuesday reported another large jump in illnesses believed to be COVID-19 as a mass outbreak spreads through its unvaccinated population and military medical officers were deployed to distribute medicine.

  • Fetterman stroke throws curve into Pennsylvania primary

    Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) stroke has thrown a last-minute curveball into the state’s closely watched Democratic Senate primary days before voters head to the polls. Fetterman, 52, announced over the weekend that he suffered the stroke on Friday and would be off the campaign trail for the near future, including at his campaign’s…

  • Abortion: the story of suffering and death behind Ireland's ban and subsequent legalization

    The death of Savita Halappanavar in an Irish hospital in 2012 after she was denied an abortion during a miscarriage caused outrage across Ireland. AP Photo/Shawn PogatchnikIf the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the U.S., the nation may find itself on a path similar to that trod by the Irish people from 1983 to 2018. A draft decision signed by the majority of conservative justices was leaked in May 2022, and indicates the court may do just th

  • Mary J. Blige, Saweetie, And Tabitha Brown To Host ‘Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women’ Series

    The program is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter with The SpringHill Company.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre taking over as White House press secretary

    The New York native is the first Black and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear SEC bid to avoid challenge to in-house judges

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Securities and Exchange Commission's bid to block a challenge to the constitutionality of its in-house tribunal brought by a Texas accountant who the agency punished after faulting her audits of publicly traded companies. The justices took up the SEC's appeal of a lower court ruling that revived certified public accountant Michelle Cochran's challenge. The lower court rejected the agency's argument that under a U.S. law called the Securities Exchange Act Cochran could not contest the constitutionality of the tribunal's judges in federal court before the end of the SEC's administrative enforcement proceeding against her.

  • California laws requiring women, minorities on corporate boards struck down. Will diversity suffer?

    California laws requiring more women and marginalized people on corporate boards have been struck down. Will boardroom diversity suffer as a result?

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis approves $125M to tackle nursing shortage

    Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will greenlight $125 million in the next budget to help fight a nursing shortage in the Sunshine State.

  • FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT

    They have cited data from a mid- to late-stage study showing a third dose of their shot increased protection against the original coronavirus version and the Omicron variant among children in the age group. Just 28.8% of children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A meeting of outside vaccine experts on an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been scheduled for Thursday, the report https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/16/us/politics/fda-pfizer-booster-children.html?searchResultPosition=1 said.

  • Fox News Is Already Using 'Violent' Video Games As Scapegoat For Mass Shooting

    Time is a flat circle. The year is 2022, and a Fox News anchor recently asked an on-air guest whether or not he believed that video games enable mass shootings.

  • Martha Stewart's Easy & Flavorful Muffin Recipe Will 'Brighten Everyone's Morning'

    Martha Stewart just made breakfast fun and easy for the whole family with this refreshing muffin recipe! On May 14, Stewart posted a mouth-watering snapshot of the colorful muffins we’re itching to try out ASAP. She posted the photo of the corn muffins to her Instagram page with the caption, “Strawberry and rhubarb are a […]

  • U.S. Supreme Court expected to release new Roe v. Wade opinions

    The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to release new opinions Monday, the first opinions since that controversial leak on Roe v. Wade a few weeks ago. Experts say the abortion decision is not expected to be announced Monday though.

  • Stormi Looks So Grown-Up in These Red Carpet Photos with Mom Kylie Jenner

    Time is moving insanely fast, because Stormi took to the red carpet with her mom Kylie Jenner for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and she looked very grown-up. The four-year-old was pictured with an elegant bun and very chic white dress, hand-in-hand with Jenner. The proud mom posted snapshots on Instagram stories of the duo […]

  • Affluent California City Had Grid Woes Ahead of Wildfire, Sensor Maker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An affluent Southern California city ravaged by a wildfire last week had been experiencing sudden voltage swings more frequently in the past six months -- including a brownout minutes before the blaze was reported, according to home sensor maker Whisker Labs Inc.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recessi