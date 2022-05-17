Ron DeSantis signed a law banning protests outside of homes and called abortion protesters 'unruly mobs'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronda Churchill/Getty Images

Governor DeSantis signed a bill Monday that prohibited protests outside Florida residences.

The law, set to take effect in October, will allow protestors to disperse or be arrested.

DeSantis cited the recent abortion protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Monday that will soon make it unlawful to picket outside of homes in Florida.

HB 1571 passed in the Florida State Legislature in March. In a statement about the new protest law, DeSantis pointed to the recent abortion protesters in front of Supreme Court Justices' homes as examples and called them "unruly mobs" and "angry crowds."

"Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate," DeSantis said in a statement. "This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law."

The law, which will take effect in October, allows law enforcement to ask protestors to disperse from residential areas. If protestors refuse to leave after a warning, law enforcement can arrest and charge them with a second-degree misdemeanor.

Recently US Senators moved to outlaw protests outside of Justice's homes after condemning them.

DeSantis has cracked down on protests before and signed an "anti-riot" protest law in 2021 that granted civil immunity to drivers who hit protestors blocking roadways. The law was ultimately blocked by a judge.

Representatives for DeSantis did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

