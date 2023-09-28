Ron DeSantis Sure Seems Pissed Joe Biden Turned Him Into A Campaign Ad

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is in a bit of a bind these days: If he wants to win the Republican presidential nomination, he apparently has to attack former president Donald Trump.

However, that means any attacks he might use can also become fodder for ― heaven forbid! ― Democrats like President Joe Biden.

And that’s exactly what happened after Wednesday’s GOP debate, which featured a moment where DeSantis attacked Trump for being “missing in action” at the primary debates and for massively increasing the national debt.

“He should be on this stage tonight,” DeSantis told the crowd to applause. “He owes it to you to defend his record where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have now.”

It was an effective moment for DeSantis. So effective that Biden quickly turned it into a Biden-Harris campaign ad, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, “That’s right.”

DeSantis wasn’t happy that his no-doubt workshopped attack on Trump was used by, ugh, a Democrat, and he let the leader of the free world know it with a sharply worded post on X that verged on “snotty”:

“Your reckless spending poured gasoline on the inflation fire, turbocharging the rising costs that are hurting the American people. “When I’m the nominee, I’ll make you climb out of your basement, accept responsibility, and defend your failed record,@JoeBiden. “And when I’m President, I will put an end to this bloated spending that is shutting down the American Dream.”

However, since all is fair in love and war (and reusing an opponent’s words to support your own campaign is quite funny), DeSantis’ gripe was thoroughly mocked.

I’m just assuming that DeSantis has a Vapid Response Team at his disposal. https://t.co/KIYvLlRUro — John M (@John_M15) September 28, 2023

“When I’m the nominee” is doing a lot of work there, champ. https://t.co/S0Hs23XNFM — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 28, 2023

this is some awfully tortured writing



could they not find somebody who does social media professionally? or are the actual pros just fleeing the sinking ship? https://t.co/cVpXUE8Mzo — Riley Roberts (@rileylroberts) September 28, 2023

FFS drop out DeLoser you’re embarrassing yourself! https://t.co/sfUgMrhrO6 — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) September 28, 2023

Narrator: But the bloated spending would no doubt continue as corporate tax cuts were sold to the unwashed masses in exchange for a Pyrrhic victory against “wokeism.” https://t.co/Q5kd1RSAGk — Josh Gellers (@JoshGellers) September 28, 2023

Shouldn’t DeSantis be running against his republican opponents in the GOP primary at this point in time?



He can run against Biden in the very unlikely event that republicans think he has a better chance than Donald Trump https://t.co/damrVg09m9 — Gregory Travis. Make schools #DavosSafe (@greg_travis) September 28, 2023

Spoken like a an idiot desperate to backtrack from his idiocy by using the old playground adage, “I know you are but what am I?”



If this is the best the Republican Party has to offer they are one screwed party. @BidenHQhttps://t.co/p0nmTTLnEq — Jackie (@JJFan18) September 28, 2023

