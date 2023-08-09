Ron DeSantis Suspends Orlando Prosecutor Monique Worrell, Claims She's Soft On Crime

State Attorney Monique H. Worrell was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

State Attorney Monique H. Worrell was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended another top prosecutor on Wednesday, claiming State Attorney Monique Worrell, a Democrat, was too soft on crime in her Orlando-area district.

“Prosecutors have a duty to faithfully enforce a law. One’s political agenda cannot trump this solemn duty,” DeSantis said at a press conference Wednesday morning. “Accordingly, I am today announcing the suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell.”

Worrell’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

DeSantis ― who is running for the Republican presidential nomination ― has repeatedly criticized Worrell, who was elected to her office in 2020.

In April, Worrell’s office wrote in a letter that DeSantis “seeks to exploit his political agenda against me” and that his office was trying to “build and justify a baseless case against a prosecutor he simply disagrees with politically.”

The decision comes almost a year after DeSantis suspended another Democratic prosecutor, State Attorney Andrew Warren of Hillsborough County.

In her own fiery press conference on Wednesday, Worrell claimed that DeSantis’ office has been pursuing her for over a year.

“Under this tyranny, elected officials can be removed simply for political purposes and from the whim of the governor, and no matter how you feel about me you should not be ok with that,” Worrell said.

“This is simply a smoke screen for Ron DeSantis’ failing and disastrous [presidential] campaign. He needed to get back in the media in some way that will be red meat for his base.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.