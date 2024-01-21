Ron DeSantis suspends his presidential bid

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NBC News) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, once seen as the most formidable opponent to Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary, suspended his race Sunday afternoon.

The move comes two days before the New Hampshire primary.

DeSantis drops out of GOP primary, endorses Trump for 2024

DeSantis sought to position himself as an alternative to Trump, trying to cast himself as a politically successful heir to the MAGA movement and its preferred policies without Trump’s baggage. But in his bid to court Trump’s supporters, DeSantis was slow to meaningfully criticize the former president and was unable to peel away enough of his support. DeSantis’ embrace of hard-right policies also led moderate Republicans and independents to look elsewhere in their search for a candidate to steer the GOP in a different direction than Trump.

Ultimately, DeSantis was only able to notch a distant second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses.

