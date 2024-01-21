Ron DeSantis suspends presidential campaign after failing to close wide polling gap with Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign on Sunday, saying it’s clear to him that “a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance.”

The Florida governor finished a distant second to Trump in last week’s Iowa caucuses, he noted in a video posted to X.

“I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory,” DeSantis said. “Accordingly, I am, today, suspending my campaign.”

The announcement came just ahead of the GOP primary in New Hampshire, where Trump has maintained his strong lead in the contest.

DeSantis had been battling with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for second place in the race.

He took a shot at his rival on Sunday, saying Republicans “can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

DeSantis gained national notice for attacking so-called “woke” politics in his home state, even going to battle against Disney at one point.

But he failed to translate that into momentum in the presidential race, coming in 30 points behind Trump in last week’s Iowa caucuses.

